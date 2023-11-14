ZARF STUDIOS: Your Guide To Elevating Spaces with a Touch of Class and Minimalism

The budding love for creating spaces to showcase your personality to it turning into an errand, the idea of calling your space “Truly yours” requires dedication, creativity and a dash of imagination. Zarf helps you transform your vision into a reality that speaks uniquely to who you are.

Founded in 2022, Zarf Studios has been topping the charts of the most preferred and trustworthy home decor websites. With its 100% vegan and cruelty-free approach to curating exclusive products, Zarf is a name that every home wants to associate with. The range of products at Zarf is as unique and serene as its name is. It boasts the highest number of orders delivered in the course of just 8 months, with over 1 lakh satisfied customers and counting. Its relentless effort to deck up homes with luxury and minimalist products at affordable prices is what sets it in a class of its own.

Zarf’s essence revolves around Nikita Dhingra, an unwavering advocate of minimalism, who paved the way with her extraordinary vision for the brand. With a fervent passion for crafting premium spaces, she set out to design the foundation of such spaces through home decor elements. She made evident to the world that luxury homes don’t require a plethora of elements. Rather, they can be elevated with carefully selected minimalist statement pieces, transforming the ambience altogether. She made it a point to make Zarf's pieces within reach for everyone by offering them at budget-friendly prices.

She aspires to position Zarf as the all-inclusive solution for your minimalist home decor desires.

Zarf, as a brand, has made its way into the products that amplify your space with opulence. From an exclusive, diverse range of bedding to accent styling pieces like scented candles and jute carpets, it ensures every nook and corner of your space is cared for. The line of products with their distinctive colours creates an irresistible urge to have them styled at home to scream about your refined taste.

Zarf has built up on the concept of minimalism, with implacable mindfulness on delivering products tailored to the preferences of younger generations or old who appreciate contemporary design and functionality. With products made eco-friendly and sustainable, it ensures that every element aligns with a commitment to responsible living.

Among the four pillars of Zarf’s foundation as a business are affordability and bringing aesthetic home decor pieces to the table. With zero compromise on customer satisfaction, it has once encountered a situation where an incomplete order was mistakenly delivered to a buyer. Upon discovering this error, it made up for the disappointment faced by the customer, by delivering the missing pieces along with a whole new set of the original order worth Rs, 3,499 demonstrating its commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction.

