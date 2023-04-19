Zari Jaipur Launches New Brand Campaign Titled Celebrating Timeless Traditions on World Heritage Day

Zari Jaipur, a well-known ethnic wear brand based in Jaipur, recently launched a new brand campaign called "Celebrating Timeless Traditions" on World Heritage Day. This campaign showcases the brand's dedication to the finest techniques of Indian textile and craftsmanship. Since its establishment in 2005, the brand has been catering to the buying preferences of youthful trendsetters by providing a wide range of high-quality products for all occasions. In 2019, Zari took a step further by launching its online store, thereby making its products available worldwide.

The "Celebrating Timeless Traditions" campaign highlights the elegance of India's vibrant culture, regal legacy, and deft intricacies in one-of-a-kind craftsmanship while keeping in mind the heritage. The brand uses an extensive array of indigenous handwork techniques, including zardosi, gota patti work, minute zari work, beads, sequins, shimmering prints, and various other elements, to craft ensembles that exude a timeless and ageless appeal. Each piece is designed to showcase the beauty of Indian artistry and the brand's commitment to preserving Indian traditional art.

Zari specializes in bridal apparel, and their signature hand embroidery is exquisite and magnificent. The company has established itself as a name that beautifies not only every wedding but also the festivities that follow. Its unrivaled selections are brimming with a variety of outfits appropriate for ritual and ceremonial occasions.

Zari has five retail stores across five cities and wholesale operations in 80 cities. The brand is all set to launch its sixth store in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, adding to its presence in Indore, Raipur, Udaipur, and Bilaspur. The brand's commitment to celebrating Indian ethnic wear is evident in every piece of clothing they create.

"Our latest brand campaign underscores our unwavering commitment to preserving and showcasing India's heritage through our ensembles that transcend time and age. We are utterly enthralled by the exquisite craftsmanship and artwork from all around India, as well as the many traditional clothing styles. In an effort to increase awareness and create a global audience for it, we sought to make it simpler for people all over the world to appreciate traditional art and Indian fashion. This philosophy gave rise to Zari. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unparalleled. Every piece we create is a source of great pride for us," said Ankit Palawat, Founder, Zari Jaipur.

In conclusion, Zari Jaipur's "Celebrating Timeless Traditions" campaign pays tribute to India's rich cultural heritage and the brand's commitment to preserving it through exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. The brand is a leading player in the ethnic wear industry, providing customers with high-quality products for all occasions. With the latest campaign, Zari Jaipur is poised to reach new heights and continue to be the go-to choice for customers seeking ethnic wear.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.