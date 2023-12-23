Zebra Techies Solution, now named ZTS Infotech, is now an ISO 9001:2015 certified company

ZTS Infotech PVT LTD (Zebra Techies Solution) included its name in the list oftop ISO 9001 version 2015 certified companies known for consistently delivering the highest standards of quality through their dedicated services. Another Milestone Achieved-ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for Consistent Work Quality

Mr. Anirban Das, the CEO of ZTS Infotech PVT LTD (Zebra Techies Solution) has announced their achievement of obtaining the Certificate in the category of Full Stack Web Development, Software Development & Digital Marketing. “After 12 years of efforts and contribution to the success of thousands of businesses in the digital landscape, we have finally got the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for impeccable work quality in 2023. We as a team have succeeded in delivering the best quality services consistently and got acclamation from our clients. We are proud of having clients who are loyal advocates of ZTS,” said Mr. Anirban Das.

He also added, “ZTS is always committed to providing our clients with uncompromising quality and working with dedication to help them accomplish their business objectives. The quality of work has always been a matter of concern for us as we are persistently focusing on improving our working strategy and complying with the current industry trends. So, this certification is a great achievement for us as well as for our clients. However, we are not stopping here as we have a plan and a vision to thrive in the digital marketing domain and accept every challenge that we will come across to reach the top”.

About ISO 9001:2015 Certificate

ISO 9001:2015 created by The International Organization for Standardization is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. This certification introduces a framework for companies in different domains to ensure consistency in work or product quality and client satisfaction. The standard for quality management systems involves various factors including planning, risk management, leadership, and continuous development. So, earning this certification can be considered as achieving a significant milestone in the journey to success. ISO 9001:2015 is the most recent version of ISO 9001 certification that focuses more on risk-based thinking and stakeholder engagement, unlike the previous versions. It is introduced to organizations to draw their attention to guarantee consistent quality for client satisfaction through maximizing productivity, reducing waste, and consistent improvement.

About ZTS Infotech PVT LTD

ZTS Infotech PVT LTD (Zebra Techies Solution) is a leading digital marketing agency with over a decade of experience in this domain. We are a team of certified web designers, website developers, SEO experts, SMM professionals, content developers, marketing strategists, Google Ads experts and more. Our agency is an all-in-one destination for companies who are looking for a competitive edge in the highly challenging and fast-paced digital domain.ZTS infotech has developed an amazing AI driven SAAS product for Digital Marketers named Audilysis, which is considered a great success of their creative minds.

