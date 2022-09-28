Zed Black Agarbatti launches Samarpan puja range, eyes double-digit growth

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) a household name in the agarbatti market with its flagship brand Zed Black Agarbatti on the auspicious occasion of Navratri Festival announced its foray into the puja essentials segment with the launch of 'Samarpan', a widest range of puja samagri and puja category products for domestic & export markets. The product portfolio that includes Camphor, Bhimsaini Camphor, Chandan Tika, Diya Batti, Sambrani Dhoop Cups, Agarbatti, Puja Oil and more targets diverse consumer needs today for daily prayers and festive fervour.

Zed Black has been consistently recording double-digit year-on-year rise in volumes by processing over 3 crore incense sticks and selling over 15 lakh packs every day, making it one of the largest selling agarbatti manufacturers and retailers in India and also the leading incense sticks exporter in the country. The brand is endorsed by Legendary Indian Cricketer M S Dhoni and Manthan Dhoop & Bamboo-less Dhoop Sticks and Pure Sambrani Cups category promoted by Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan.

"For agarbatti and dhoopbatti, the market sentiment looks quite promising, as it is every year during the festive season that contributes to the sector immensely each time. The launch is in line with Zed Black's focus on accelerating innovation with multiple offerings, strengthening its puja samagri portfolio and expanding its presence across all forms of retail market", shared Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black.

The current agarbatti market is pegged at ₹7,000 crore and Zed Black commands a market share of nearly 20% of the organised market with its brands Zed Black 3 in 1, Manthan Dhoop, Manthan Sambrani Cups, Aarogyam Camphor, Zed Black Pineapple, Shriphal, Aromix and Nature Flower, Cian and Iksha. The company has now forayed in the 2000cr+ puja essentials market as well and ramped up capacity with its new factory at Kshipra Village in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the festive season.

Talking about the festive demand and decoding the fragrance quotient of the country, Anshul Agrawal, Director, Zed Black shares, "As we prep for the festive season. we have been seeing great traction coming up. Apart from Agarbatti, we have seen other categories like dhoop batti, dhoop cones, sambrani cups, and puja essentials also grow, which is also adding to the sales in current times. The India incense sticks (agarbatti & dhoop) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027.

While throwing light on the evolving buying pattern of the consumers, Anshul further adds, "The latest trend that we have observed is that consumers are looking at value for money products and opting for monthly packs.”

Ankit Agrawal, Director, Zed Black further decodes the e-commerce and retail trends. He shares, "Modern trade has been growing since a decade now but for an agarbatti product, sales are still driven by general trade or traditional brick and mortar shops across the tier 1, tier 2 cities or the Bharat market precisely. Even today, we see several new retail shops opening in small corners of India from Kashmir to Guwahati to Kanyakumari".

India exports incense sticks to over 150 countries. By the end of fiscal 2022, overall exports are expected to go up by 15%. He further adds, "The reflection is seen in the export market as well during festive season, which grows by 20%. We see a surge in demand for incense sticks from all over the world with yoga and ayurveda increasingly becoming popular overseas".

On the shifting preferences in fragrances for the incense sticks ecosystem, Ankit shares, "Fusion fragrances are gaining popularity in Indian households. Consumers are really vouching for mix of traditional fragrances like Rose, Mogra, Sandal to floral to European fragrances like Marigold, Geranium, Purple Star which will hit the market during Diwali from our state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Indore".

While speaking about the products which will boost in sales during Navatri to Diwali season Ankit Agrawal, shares "One more trend that the audience is spending on is charcoal-free incense sticks or dhoop sticks. Masala Dhoop will get traction specially during Navratri and Diwali. Even products like Sambrani Cups get popular to create mini havan aura at home which has natural herbs, guggal and loban. Incense Sticks Made from Temple Flower waste also gaining popularity across the world".

Zed Black today is one of the top 3 agarbatti manufacturers in the country. The company also has set a strong global footprint with exports to 40+ countries like USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia and more in 6 continents and employs 3500+ rural population, out of which 80% are women workforce. "Since our inception in 1992, MDPH has created employment opportunity across the value chain and continuing its legacy", shares Ankit.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.