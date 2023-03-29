ZEE5 Global announces its first Tamil political Original web series - ‘Sengalam’

Global, 28th March 2023: ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, today announced its first ever Tamil political web series, ‘Sengalam’. Post the raging success of Ayali, the platform is on a runway to bring engrossing, compelling and intriguing thrillers to keep the audiences entertained. The enthralling rural political thriller revolves around three brothers who are on a revenge mission. The series stars Vani Bhojan, Kalaiyarsan, Sharath Lohistashwa Viji Bhairavi Chandrasekhar, Shali Nivekas, Manasha Radhakrishnan and Vela Ramamoorthy in prominent roles. Sengalam is now streaming on ZEE5 Global.

Directed by award-winning director, SR Prabhakaran, the show has been produced by Abinesh Elangovan’s Abi & Abi Entertainment PVT LTD and Capture Can Pictures. The political drama series is a twisted tale about three brothers who are on a mission to take revenge against powerful people. The story runs parallelly in two different timelines in Viruthunagar where one influential family has held the position of Chairman for a long time until a new power challenges their position. Rife with mind games, fight for power, corruption and twists, Sengalam promises the audience an adrenaline rush. This film is a complete entertainer with a mix of political, drama, thriller, a story of revenge, mind-games and more.

Director, SR Prabhakaran said, “Politics and entertainment have become a phenomenon in India and its growing influence on the minds of the people is immense. Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, Sengalam is a never seen before political thriller with a narrative that is set in two different timelines. We are sure that this show will satiate the appetite and will offer exactly what the audience is looking for. I am really looking forward the audience reaction on the trailer as well as the show once it releases on ZEE5 Global.”

~Users can stream 'Sengalam’ exclusively on ZEE5 Global~

About ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. The platform launched across 190+ countries in October 2018 and has content across 18 languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, including six international languages Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla and Arabic. ZEE5 Global is home to 200,000+ hours of on-demand content. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Movies and TV Shows, Music, Cineplays and Health and Lifestyle content in one destination. In addition, ZEE5 Global offers features like 15 navigational languages, content download options, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

ZEE5 Global Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZEE5 GlobalGlobal

ZEE5 Global LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ZEE5 Globalglobal/

Media Contacts

Rashmi Punshi

rashmi.punshi@zee.com

Vinay Vidhani

vinay.vidhani@rfthunder.in

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Zee5, and it does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.