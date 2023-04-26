ZEE5 Global announces its latest direct to digital supernatural thriller ‘U-Turn’

Global, 25th April 2023: ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, released the trailer of their latest direct-to-digital film, ‘U-Turn’. Helmed by Arif Khan, U-Turn is a supernatural thriller that revolves around motorists who take a U-turn illegally and don’t realise that one U-Turn can change the course of their life. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapooor’s - Balaji Telefilms Limited, the film features an ensemble that includes Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rajesh Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Shreedhar Dubey, Sahil Takhi, Apoorva Suman amongst others. The edge of the seat thriller will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 28th April 2023.

As seen in the trailer, ‘U-Turn’ chronicles the journey of Radhika essayed by Alaya F, a dedicated intern working for a local newspaper. She is investigating multiple accidents that occur at a particular flyover. She derives a conclusion that motorists taking a U-turn are the root cause for this. Taking it upon herself, she starts dealing with motorists personally and addresses this issue. However, her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the U-turn riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspect.

Sub-inspector Arjun Sinha played by Priyanshu Painyuli is called up to investigate the case. While Radhika is in custody, the police uncover a more sinister connection. All those who have taken the U-turn have ended up dead, and there is strong evidence linking Radhika to these deaths. Multiple supernatural occurrences entangle them into a dark web of secrets. Will inspector Sinha be able to solve this case, or will Radhika succeed in putting the missing pieces of the puzzle together?

Parvez Sheikh and Radhika Anand’s screenplay builds up the mystery and Anubhav Bansal’s cinematography makes it a gripping watch. With an under-lining message on road safety, this suspenseful thriller is unpredictable and will keep viewers piqued throughout!

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said,“At ZEE5 Global, intriguing and compelling narratives form the crux of the content that we create. With each new title, we explore creative collaborations that bring exciting new tales across genres. U-Turn takes this vision further as a one-of-a-kind, fast-paced supernatural thriller. The movie offers a mix of suspense, thrill and drama mapped to a story that features daily lives. We are positive that it will be an interesting watch to our viewers.”

"As a storyteller, I have always been fascinated by the supernatural genre and U-Turn gave me the perfect opportunity to delve into this world. This film will take you on a thrilling ride, with unexpected twists and turns at every corner. Get ready for a spine-chilling experience like never before! I can't wait for the audience to experience this film and be transported to a world of mystery, intrigue and trepidation,” said – Ektaa R Kapoor - Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms Limited.

Alaya F said, “U-Turn is a supernatural thriller that will keep the audience on edge. Stepping into the shoes of my character, Radhika, was an incredible experience. She is curious and inquisitive just like me, but perhaps a lot braver! This is one of those characters that challenged me as an actor, but I learned so much through the process of shooting this film. It feels great to be a part of a story with an authentic and strong message – One U- Turn can cost your life. I am sure that the viewers are in for a lot of surprising elements in the movie. So, please don’t miss it!”

Director Arif Khan said, “Cinema is a reflection of the society and I feel it is one medium we must use responsibly. Besides mirroring what’s happening around, it solidifies perspective and brings about a change. U-Turn is an intriguing tale which endorses road safety along with a tightly woven plot, broody aesthetics, twists and turns that will surprise the viewers. While one gets engrossed in the story-line, Alaya impresses you with her stunning on-screen presence and gives life to Radhika Bakshi. I am grateful to Ektaa R Kapoor for her support & the vision on the film. Her passion for great scripts is evident in her choices and U-Turn is a testament to that. I want to thank my producers – Balaji Telefilms and ZEE5 Global for platforming this film.”

‘U-Turn’ will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 Global on 28th April 2023!

Users can download the ZEE5 Global app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, Amazon Fire Stick and Samsung Smart TVs. ZEE5 Global is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

About ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. The platform launched across 190+ countries in October 2018 and has content across 18 languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, including six international languages Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla and Arabic. ZEE5 Global is home to 200,000+ hours of on-demand content. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Movies and TV Shows, Music, Cineplays and Health and Lifestyle content in one destination. In addition, ZEE5 Global offers features like 15 navigational languages, content download options, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

