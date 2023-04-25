ZEE5 Global announces its next original fantasy drama series ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’

Global, 25th April 2023: ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, announced its next original fantasy drama series, ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ today. Directed by National award-winning filmmaker, Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ centres around Parth [played by Meet Mukhi], a down-and-out fourteen-year-old kid who meets Jugnu [played by Aekam Binjwe], a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and life lessons of good vs evil.

With renowned mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik as the script consultant and American comic book writer, who has worked extensively with DC and Marvel, and Ron Marz as the script doctor, this one-of-a-kind Indian fantasy drama will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 5th May.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “ZEE5 Global's passion for storytelling transcends borders. Our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment to global viewers is fuelled by our drive to bring diverse, captivating stories such as 'Fireflies - Parth aur Jugnu' to life. With fantasy fiction gaining momentum, we are pleased to present this unique series that combines mythology with action-packed adventure and promises viewers with a one-of-a-kind experience.”

National award-winning filmmaker Hemant Gaba said, “We hope Fireflies - Parth aur Jugnu will turn out to be a dark horse in the web space and encourage both OTT platforms and production agencies to venture into fantasy genre targeted at kids, teenagers and family audiences”.

Script Consultant Ron Marz said, “I am really proud to have been part of the team that created this series. It's absolutely an Indian story layered with Indian culture and mythology, but storytelling is very much a universal language. Being able to bring my story sensibilities to this tale, and work with the writers and producers, was a privilege. I'm keen for everyone to see what we've made”.

Get ready for the premiere of ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ exclusively on ZEE5 Global on 5th May!

