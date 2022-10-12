ZEE5 Global announces the return of India’s beloved comedy franchise ‘Tripling’

Global,11th October 2022: ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, , announced the third instalment of a cherished dramedy franchise ‘Tripling’. Tripling Season 3 features Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur in significant roles and will premiere on ZEE5 Global this year.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF fame, this season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani; the story is by Arunabh Kumar and Sumeet Vyas; the screenplay is by Sumeet Vyas and the dialogues are by Sumeet Vyas and Abbas Dalal. The earlier seasons were an instant hit because of the sibling camaraderie and banter which made the show so relatable and fun, and this season will be no different.

Watch Tripling S3 on 21st Oct only on ZEE5 Global

Spanning across 5 episodes, Tripling Season 3 will encapsulate the essence of the three siblings and their bond as they embark on a new journey this season as they will be joined by their parents and respective partners. After a gap of over 3 years, Tripling is finally returning with S3 on ZEE5 Global and while you wait for the official date announcement, feel free to catch the previous seasons for free on ZEE5 Global.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “Adding some fun into the festivities, we are happy to unveil the third season of Tripling- a much-anticipated TVF series that has won hearts not only in India but across the globe. We are certain that the new season of the series will keep our consumers hooked to the screens with its engaging and humorous plot.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “After the heart-warming response to Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, we are very excited to partner again with Arunabh Kumar and team TVF. The Director, Neeraj Udhwani has brought alive in the new season of Tripling, the trials and tribulations of the 3 adorable and quirky siblings with a fun twist. This season delves into a unique but relatable facet of evolving relationships in today’s context and is peppered with the quintessential TVF humour. I hope audiences will enjoy binging on this perfect family entertainer during the festivities.”

Founder of TVF, Arunabh Kumar said, “While creating season 3 of Tripling, Sumeet and I wanted to get to the original ethos of the show, which has always been about ‘Crisis mein family hi kaam aati hai’ but where the siblings face a major twist within the family itself. The season also includes a timely trek replacing the trip with the usual dose of humour and relatable emotions”.

Director of Tripling Season 3, Neeraj Udhwani said, “The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We all have known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama”.

~ Get ready to watch ‘Tripling S3’ on 21st October, only on ZEE5 Global! ~

