ZEE5’s Poison 2 is a power-packed entertainer filled with lust, sex, action and a lot of intrigue

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:38 IST

Cast: Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Zain Iman, Asmita Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Taher Shabbir, Sakshi Pradhan, Joy Sengupta, Pawan Chopra

Director: Vishal Pandya

Producers: Vinayak Jain, Amit Bharghava, Suzanna Ghai, Hemant Ruprell and Ranjeet Thakur

Rating: 3 (out of 5)

“New revenge, new poison. Three old players but a new threat.” ZEE5’s much-loved web saga Poison is back after a hiatus in an all-new avatar. Poison 2 is a racy crime thriller of vengeance and revenge, which picks up the threads from where the first season ended.

The story is deceptively simple. Jaiveer is the quintessential boy-next-door, who has everything going for him – a loving family, loyal friendships, a steady girlfriend and a well mapped-out career. This, until he and his father are implicated in a diamond heist and packed off to jail.

Jaiveer’s father can’t take the insult and commits suicide while his mother lands in coma. The family is destroyed. His girlfriend Sara (Raai Laxmi) testifies against him in the court and he soon realises that it was the friends he had trusted, who set him up in the mess. He vows to take revenge.

Season 2 starts with a new face, Aditya Singh (Aftab Shivdasani) winning the stakes at a race course and leaving the ‘Josh’ team absolutely stunned. Josh is owned by Sara, along with her brother Oscar (Vin Rana) and husband Harsh (Zain Iman). What plays out is a series of twists and turns in the plot, and we soon realise that Aditya and Jaiveer are the same person.

Then, as the events of the past unfold, the characters are left in a poison of revenge and the thin line between right and wrong blurs. Sometimes your sympathies are with Aditya and sometimes with Sara, but you can’t make up your mind about which camp you want to fall under.

Poison 2 is a fully reloaded version of the first season and has all the ingredients of a good crime and action thriller. There is tension, mystery, drama, danger and lust - all neatly packed into 11 intense episodes. As the plot unfolds, episode by episode, the hidden agendas of each of the characters are revealed leaving us even more intrigued than before.

The characters have multiple layers to their personalities as they are driven into revenge by circumstances. Actor Aftab Shivdasani has made a comeback after a long hiatus and makes his digital debut with this web series. He plays the part of Aditya Singh Rathore and has delivered an impressive performance.

Another standout performance is delivered by actor Pooja Chopra, who plays police officer Isha of the Mumbai Police. She is on Jaiveer’s trail as she tries to unearth the mystery behind the heist even as she deals with her own tumultuous personal life.

A paced plot that keeps you intrigued all the way through, right from the first episode. As you go deeper into the story, one episode just rolls over into another and the whole series makes for a great binge-watch. The dialogues are filmy, but they add to the larger-than-life feel of the series. As they rightly put it, “The older the revenge, the more poisonous it is”.

So, if you are a fan of crime thrillers, book yourself for a viewing of Poison 2 this coming weekend.