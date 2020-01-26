ZEE5’s ‘Republic of Entertainment’ campaign to democratise content viewing

brand-stories

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 11:28 IST

On India’s 71st Republic Day, ZEE5 has taken a pledge to entertain the nation and every Indian with the best of content from across the length and breadth of the vast Indian subcontinent. ZEE5 intends to transform into ‘Republic of Entertainment’ and entertain every Indian with content in 12 languages and multiple genres encompassing blockbuster movies, path-breaking original web-series, India’s most popular TV shows, Live TV channels, latest super-hit music videos, lip-smacking recipes and fun content for kids.

The app that crossed 100 million+ gross downloads since its launch on Play Store also has 11.4 million peak daily active users. Calling themselves the ‘Republic of Entertainment’, ZEE5 believes in entertaining every Indian with their wide gamut of offerings - after all, there’s 1,25,000 hours of content available on the app!

Here’s their pledge:

‘This Republic Day,

We pledge to entertain You,

With no bias to language or genre,

The best of entertainment – with the most variety and diversity,

We are the Republic of Entertainment’

ZEE5 has 800+ top-rated TV shows, 4100+ movies, 100+ path breaking originals, super-hit music videos, 90+ Live channels, 30+ news channels, 3000+ hours of content for kids, and delicious food videos to satiate your appetite - now that’s a long list! Whatever be your mood, ZEE5 ensures you are entertained to your liking.

You can have Bollywood at your fingertips. ZEE5 has a robust film library with some of the best films, including URI: The Surgical Strike, Dream Girl, Simmba, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, PADMAN, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Parmanu, The Tashkent Files, The Accidental Prime Minister to Judgementall Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi.

2020 also began with the launch of Never Kiss Your Best Friend, a millennial fresh rom-com based on author Sumrit Shahi’s best-selling novel of the same name. There’s also State of Siege: 26/11, a tale about the terror attacks that rocked Mumbai on 26/11. This show has been adapted from the book, Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 written by top journalist and author Sandeep Unnithan.

That’s not all - apart from offering an array of original content, what sets it apart is how it caters to all regions in India. Both the shows and UI/UX are available in 12 languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Odia.

The user experience is top-notch with highly-evolved video streaming technology at amazing speed and crystal clear sounds. Whether its language navigation, seamless video playback, smart content search, or the option to choose video quality, everything has been designed to provide the best experience to the user.

All you need to do is sit back and enjoy fresh, innovative content at the click of a button, all on ZEE5!

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1.25 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 90+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of TV shows, Originals, Indian and International Movies, Music, Kids, Live TV and food content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers ground breaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

