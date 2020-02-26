ZEE5’s successful second year paves the path for an exciting future

brand-stories

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:33 IST

ZEE5, India’s largest and the most popular ConTech OTT platform, recently celebrated its second anniversary, with a promise for more fresh and exciting content in 2020.

Ever since its inception, ZEE5 has created several industry-first benchmarks. Let’s take a look at its stellar performance in the last two years.

A recap

The last two years were action-packed for ZEE5 - from launching 100+ Originals to becoming India’s largest original content producer. It also introduced ZEE5 Super Family (ZSF), India’s first-ever fiction gaming, and PLAY5, a tool that lets brands engage with consumers.

That’s not all - ZEE5 launched disruptive product and technology enhancements by onboarding 13+ partners from Israel to forge a strategic partnership with Applicaster, one of the leading global cloud platforms for media app development and management.

Its robust library of films and shows, boasting of critical and commercial acclaim, helped ZEE5 reach a wider audience base. The variety is worth appreciating - from crime series and films like Posham Pa, Barot House, Sonchiriya, The Tashkent Files to thrillers such as Kaafir, The Final Call, Poison, and Rangbaaz Phirse to progressive stories of women like Mission Over Mars (MOM), Fittrat, and Broken, but Beautiful. If you are looking for edgy, young adult content, there’s Rejctx, Kaale Dhande, Gandii Baat, and Sex, Drugs and Theatre.

ZEE5 also serves as a platform for experimental movies such as Badnaam Gali and The Sholay Girl.

The secret of ZEE5’s success

ZEE5 uses the latest technology for OTT platforms and blends it seamlessly with its vast content library. The brand also recently announced the High Five on ZEE5 awards, which honour the most-consumed content across various categories. While Kaafir won the award for the Best Original Series Binge, Kaali took the lead in the Regional Original Series.

The OTT platform has created an exclusive content watching time zone called Binge Watching Time (BWT). The latter enhances the viewing experience by making it hyper-personalised.

Moving on to the technological front, ZEE5 launched Minutely, a first-of-its-kind auto preview video for users to understand content in a better manner on the app. ZEE5 has also closely worked with tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and AWS on projects that are first of its kind.

The success reflects in the numbers. After crossing 100 million+ downloads on the Play Store since launch, the app recorded a peak 11.4 million* DAU (Daily Active Users) base in December 2019.

The way forward

The year ahead promises to be bigger and better. The slate of 80+ Originals, a brand-new UI-UX, enhanced performance, hyper personalisation—these are only a few of the promises.

The future will also witness stronger tie-ups with disruptors from across the world to consolidate ZEE5’s position as India’s largest ConTech brand!