ZEE5 showcases a future-forward approach to Budget 2020

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 11:29 IST

All eyes are on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is set to announce Budget 2020-21 on February 1.This is one of the most anticipated Budgets, especially in the wake of an economic slowdown, high inflationary pressure and increasing fiscal deficit. Industry leaders do have an optimistic outlook with regard to their respective sectors, but only time will tell what’s in store.

Generally, most budgets are replete with technical jargon. Fret not, ZEE5 has partnered with ZEE Business to simplify Budget 2020 with a future-forward approach. For starters, you can watch the Budget in your language of choice - there are 30+ live channels on offer across 12 languages. There are over 20 curated shows with 100+ hrs of special programming with sharp analysis – now, that’s exciting!

And it doesn’t end there. The biggest names in TV news, such as Sudhir Chaudhary, Arnab Goswami, Anil Singhvi, Anurradha Prasad and Deepak Chaurasia, will engage in discussions with top-of-the-line ministers, secretaries and bureaucrats on Budget Day.

Apart from Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant are part of the list.

In addition, ZEE Business has an impressive line-up of economists, experts and industry leaders, among others, who will share their views about Budget 2020 and the trends that are likely to emerge in the upcoming year.

Rajan Bharti Mittal - Bharti Enterprises, Naina Lal Kidwai - HSBC, Adi Godrej - Godrej Group, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw - Biocon and Pawan Goenka - Mahindra & Mahindra will discuss how the Budget is likely to impact their respective industries.

There’s also curated content that will capture the views of both corporates and the common man. Besides, there will be multiple shows that will showcase how various key sectors will have an impact on India Inc.

Through its Budget programming, ZEE5 wants to help the common man understand the different dimensions of the policies announced, and how they can be smarter with their money.

What’s more, ZEE5 will provide the fastest Budget updates via news alerts across languages and devices, as well as packaged news in snackable video formats for seamless consumption. All you need to do is stay glued to the small screen - after all, Budget 2020 promises to be action-packed with ZEE5!