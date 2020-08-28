ZEE5 wins a loyal fan base with its progressive, realistic and original stories rooted in Indian heartland

brand-stories

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:10 IST

With a plethora of options available on the OTT platforms, there is one name that is topping the popularity charts consistently – ZEE5. With varied content streaming across the channels, what sets ZEE5 apart is the rich selection of meaningful and heart-warming stories that is on offer. The concepts are innovative, gripping and always resonate with the audience that is looking out for realistic themes.

From crime thrillers inspired by real-life events, to love stories that touch your heart to stress-buster comedies - ZEE5 has its share of aces up its sleeve. Star-studded casts featuring some of the best talents of the industry, tight narratives and gripping storylines truly have a soul of their own!

The OTT streaming service boasts of a library of 1.25 lakh plus hours of uninterrupted entertainment including award-winning content across languages.

For all those who wish to watch some great stories over OTT, here is a low-down on the diverse range of content offered by ZEE5. Take your pick!

Realism at its very best

Inspired by true life events, crime thriller Abhay, which is back with its second season, delves into the dark side of the human brain as every episode unfolds a story of a gory, real-life crime. Abhay 2 has a bolder and bigger star-cast. With actor Kunal Kemmu in the lead, it also features actors Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Bidisha Bag and Asha Negi in all-new avatars. The second season is up for release on September 4.

Another must-watch blockbuster is Omerta, a masterpiece by national-award winning director Hansal Mehta. It is based on the life of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Shiekh played by actor Rajkummar Rao. The film manages to recreate an exemplary portrayal of the deadly mastermind’s journey and keeps it engaging till the very end. The acting, screenplay and direction stand out in this amazing film inspired by real-life incidents.

Celebrating the innocence of childhood

Movies like Chintu ka Birthday, Pareeksha, Mee Raqsam and upcoming Atkan Chatkan celebrate one of the most treasured bond of human life – shared between parents and children.

Prakash Jha’s directorial, Pareeksha – The Final Test, is a beautiful story of the obstacles faced by a rickshaw-puller based in Ranchi to give his son the best education. Filled with enthralling performances, the film is a stark reminder of the gap between the haves and have-nots, and the extent to which many have to go to get an opportunity to study and turn their dreams into reality.

Naseeruddin Shah and Danish Hussain-starrer Mee Raqsam is a simple father-daughter story, where a Muslim girl takes to an Indian classical dance form after her mother’s death. Directed by Baba Azmi and presented by Shabani Azmi, the film explores the theme of finding one’s freedom of expression through the creative art form.

Another film to watch out for on ZEE5 is the upcoming musical drama, Atkan Chatkan. It is the story of a chai-delivery boy Guddu, who forms a music band with three friends to live his dreams. Presented by acclaimed music director AR Rehman, the movie features songs by Amitabh Bachchan, Hariharan, and Sonu Nigam, among others. It is slated for a premiere on September 5.

The power of friendship

Released on World Friendship Day this year, Yaara, celebrates the friendship of four notorious criminals and their rise and fall in the world of crime as the dreaded chaukadi gang. Starring Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra, the film is a licensed remake of a 2011 French film called ‘A Gang Story’.

Yaara makes you reminisce the days spent with your true mates and how life takes you on different paths, though the bond of friendship always stays alive.

Bringing joy through eternal love stories

This one is for all those who believe in love and romance. Set in erstwhile Allahabad, Bamfaad is the quintessential mushy small-town romance between a hot-headed college student and a simple girl-next-door. Presented by master storyteller Anurag Kashyap, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Aditya Rawal, son of veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat. It also marks the foray of Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey into Hindi cinema.

The colloquial dialogues and rustic setting along with freshness of the cast and the drama surrounding their relationship makes this love story extremely engaging. The music by Vishal Bhardwaj is the icing on the cake!

Adding fun and quirk to mundane life with comedies

Another decent watch during the lockdown is Ghoomketu, the story of 31-year-old writer (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who makes his way to Mumbai from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to test his luck in tinsel town. The film tells the tale of his adventures and mis-adventures in the city of dreams!

The comedy has enthralling performances by Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav and Ila Arun, and cameos by some bigwigs – Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangda Singh and Amitabh Bachchan to name a few – to add to the fun moments!

So, go grab your dose of entertainment after clocking a hard day's work.