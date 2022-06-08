ZelaaPayAE Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ZelaaPayAE, a UAE-based fintech company, today announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa. The Visa Fintech Fast Track program will allow to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security of VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, and introduce a cryptocurrency backed payment credential in the UAE and wider CEMEA region.

As the UAE pushes to become a centre for the virtual asset sector and an early adopter of digital currency industry, ZelaaPayAE, through the Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, will now have the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible.

“I have dreamt of making ZelaaPayAE a pioneering fintech startup in the UAE and one of the first movers towards providing alternative financial solutions to the end consumer in this region. By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, this will now be possible and our demographic reach will be limitless as we strive to push for adoption and further utility of payments through cryptocurrencies,” said Sahil Arora, CEO & Founder of ZelaaPayAE.

Alex McCrea, VP, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Ventures for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Visa, said: “We’re delighted to welcome ZelaaPayAE to Visa's Fintech Fast Track program and excited to work with them on the enablement of secure and seamless crypto payments in the UAE. We have no doubt the team at ZelaaPayAE will leverage access to the experts, technology and resources that the program allows to scale with efficiency and expand access to crypto payments.”

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE, a company based in Dubai and Sharjah United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a consumer driven leading fin-tech firm backed and operated on top of the Polygon Blockchain with its traded cryptocurrency $ZPAE, to empower decentralized, hassle free and seamless transactions in the Middle East and wider regions. The startup had established its presence in the United Arab Emirates in the year 2020 and has since been researching the market and consumer landscape for adoption of crypto related payment solutions. Founded by the young tech savvy entrepreneur Sahil Arora and awarded “Leading Fintech of the Year 2021” by Entrepreneur Middle East and co- sponsor of Abu Dhabi Racing Formula team, the company focuses its sight on integrating the traditional fiat retail payments world with cryptocurrency to empower alternative consumer financial solutions. Sahil Arora tracks a history of building innovative tech startups, one of which is the ad-tech in-cab entertainment system which he exited successfully in addition to an IRIS recognition software startup. He now pours his focus into the web 3.0 and blockchain industry and has been involved in major celebrity backed NFTs as a creator and as a collector himself.

