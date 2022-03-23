Zeno Health embarks on a Franchise Business Model to scale operations in India

Mumbai based generics start-up enters franchise model to serve more consumers

Zeno Health is the country's largest private generics company, providing generic medicines directly to consumers through its network of 120+ stores in and around Mumbai. The company has serviced 1.5 million customers, saving them over 200 crores in pharmaceutical prices.

Zeno has changed the way medicines are sold and consumed in Mumbai by putting the consumer first, educating them about generics, and aiding them in making informed decisions that can save them up to 80% on their monthly medicine expenditures.

Zeno is fast expanding to selected cities with its own COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) stores and is looking to build its Partner network across the country to serve 10 Crore Indians annually. The company intends to start by looking for franchisees across Maharashtra, Pune, and Gujarat. It'll be like having a centralized pharmacy advantage without sacrificing the hyperlocal aspect. The FOFO (Franchisee Owned Franchisee Operated) arrangement will be used, in which the investor (franchisee) pays for the initial start-up costs along with Zeno, the franchise manages the operations. As a result, the franchisee is entitled to a share of the generated revenue. Other advantages for their partners include

Extensive sales and marketing support from Zeno: Zeno will invest almost 2.50 lakhs per partner in one year to improve sales. They will also provide the partner with ongoing branding and collateral materials, as well as social media support. Retail Partners in their local area can use their Online Order services. Zeno Health assigned Marketing Representative to manage an Awareness Program and execute marketing efforts in alignment with the Retail Partner in their local area.

High Margin even with more savings to consumers: Even after large discounts to consumers, average 20 percent margins can be achieved.

Effortless ordering and restocking system: All drugs can be ordered with a single click using proprietary Zeno technology. All items come from the Zeno Health warehouse, which makes reconciliation and GST filing a breeze. Generic, branded, and other medications are delivered daily.

Exclusivity to enlarge market share: In your territory, you have exclusive and monopolistic rights to high-quality Good-Aid brand products. For your store radius, you have a ½ km area monopoly.

In house cutting edge, extremely evolving technology: Cloud based, completely automated technology for Billing, Payment collection, Distributor Payment and accounts management, Inventory management, Delivery Management. Auto updates every month to increase performance.

Earn Incentive: Earn extra money with the Zero Incentive Program. Monthly reward schemes based on the achievement of specific Zeno objectives.

Associate with a growing Brand: Get recognized with the Zeno brand through Zeno's ongoing brand efforts on television, radio, print advertisements, and celebrity social media marketing. Use of Zeno logo and brand at the store and bills

Zeno will continue to provide consumers with value-added services: Diagnostics, loyalty programs , and other new services will be accessible to improve sales and value to consumers.

Easier and hassle-free credit terms with auto reconciliation

Support on every step: For ongoing sales, supply, marketing, and technology assistance, contact your area's key account manager. For any concerns, there is a dedicated helpline.

Mr. Siddharth Gadia, co-founder of Zeno Health, says, "In the next ten years, we want to become India's largest omnichannel healthcare platform, with 1lac+ Zeno Pharmacies. By growing our footprint in India, our franchisees will help us realise our ambition while also contributing to the country's economic development by creating new jobs,” He continues “Educating customers about generics and assisting them in saving money on their prescription expenditures by switching to high-quality generic alternatives is critical at this time. Investors will need significant training and testing, as well as a persistent pitch on generics education to be pushed to consumers, to support this proposition. They will also exclusively sell pharmaceuticals at standardised Zeno-determined prices, with 100 percent of the supply of medicines coming from Zeno or Zeno affiliates for the predetermined assortment. This will help us maintain transparency and allow our partners to earn reasonably.”

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of history in the making. Come join the revolution today!

For more information,click https://zeno.health/campaign/franchise

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.