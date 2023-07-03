Ziad India’s Cinematic Revolution Turns 5

India has produced a lot of talents in art and performance over the years, which we can always be proud of. However, as time passed by, the quality of content and performances have gone down even though there are exceptions. For instance, artists are mostly chosen for their looks than acting capabilities, and producers would invest only in big names. This has led to a decline in exceptional talents getting the right opportunity to show their mettle. This is where Ziad India Entertainments come to the picture.

Ziad India was established in 2018 by Mr Shaji AH and Ms Betty Sathish Raval with a solid vision - they wanted to give raw, natural talent a chance. And 5 years down the lane, that is exactly what the production house is doing! The idea was to give art more importance that just commercial aspects. Most of their work, be it feature films, short films, performing arts or audio-visual innovation, have all been artsy than mass masala.

One of the prime examples of Ziad India’s vision is the 2022 Malayalam feature film ‘Aalankam’. The film was a commercial and critical success and ran successfully for more than 25 days. The film did not have big names in the cast or crew, yet it did well; the reason is that Aalankam had a very strong plot and some underutilized performers in the Malayalam film industry. Its success proves that audience are receptive towards good content and performances.

Ziad India welcomes talent from all over the country and wants to give them an opportunity to prove themselves. Language and region are no barriers because the production house sternly believes that creativity and the power to convey things aptly to the audience can do wonders. Ziad India is looking for versatility in terms of performance and captivating filmmaking.

Talent is in every corner of the world. Finding the right one is the toughest task. After the introduction of social media, almost everyone claims to be talented. Filtering out real talent from mockery is indeed hard, but Ziad India is ready to embark on that mission. Within a span of 5 years, they were successful in finding quite a few excellent talents.

Ziad India looks forward to create more feature films in various languages and five are already in the pipeline until 2025. In fact, their second film will be announced soon and the team is busy in the pre-production process. Apart from this, Ziad India is involved in various other works including short films, with young, talented directors and actors.

In a very short span, Ziad India was able to create a place for itself in the field and sooner, the production house will come up with projects that are not only visually pleasing but thought provoking as well. Working with creative and natural talent is something the world lacks now, but fortunately, with their vision and hard work, Ziad India will be able to create so many beautiful and memorable art in various genres soon.

