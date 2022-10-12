Zigly Brings India’s First-Ever Diwali Carnival to Delhi NCR!

It’s the festive season of the year! After all, Diwali is just around the corner. Everyone loves the cheerful vibe, lights all around, beaming faces, and the happiness that comes along with these joyful festivities. Your furballs love to enjoy these special occasions as well! In fact, they are way more excited than you.

The premium pet care brand, Zigly adds to the fun, excitement, and joy of pet parents by coming with India’s “first-ever” Diwali Carnival for fur babies. If you want to make your four-legged companions super happy this Diwali, take them along and come to Zigly’s Diwali Carnival.

The much-awaited event holds interesting activities that will surely make your fur babies excited. It includes the most sparkling fun activities for you and your fur babies like:

Fun games

Festive shopping

Food and beverages

Diwali-themed selfie wall

Tattoo artist

360-degree twirling station

Live performance

Ring-throw games

Goodies bags for pets

Stage activation

and much more!

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets now - https://bit.ly/3SK4qKA. The entry fee per person is ₹499. However, entry is free for your little companions. Have the best time with them at Zigly Diwali Carnival!

Come along with your little companions on 16th Oct 2022 at Ambassador, IHCL SeleQtions, Sujan Singh Park, Delhi 110003 from 11 AM onwards.

For more information, check the link to the ticket here- https://bit.ly/3SK4qKA

With these exclusive campaigns, Zigly sets the bar high in the pet care industry and adds to the festive vibe of pet parents. Apart from these events, Zigly puts its best foot forward in fulfilling the diverse demands of pet parents with its comprehensive pet care offerings. From online vet consultation, spa, vaccinations, dog grooming at home or experience center, and pet treatments, to other premium pet care products, Zigly got every pet parent's needs covered!

Access the best of the pet care world at the Zigly online pet store https://www.zigly.com/ its Experience Centers, or download the Zigly: My Pet Care App to give your fur babies the best of everything. What’s more? You can also earn exclusive rewards on selected pet care offerings. Pamper them the way you want and fulfill their every need without making any extra effort from your end.

Make this festive season for your furballs extra special with Zigly’s Diwali Carnival! Celebration just becomes double with Zigly pet care offerings. It has a lot more in store! Stay tuned to know what’s coming next.

Zigly’s Vision and Mission

Zigly aims to offer the finest pet care through professional veterinary care, pet grooming, and training facilities. The premium pet care brand is here to make a pet parenting journey fun and fulfilling. It is one of the most trusted and convenient destinations for pet lovers where you can gain access to start-of-art grooming facilities, premium pet care, and lifestyle products, along with at-home and van grooming services. Just book a session at your convenience and get the best dog grooming at your doorstep. Zigly is rapidly expanding with the intention to open 150 physical experience centers in the next five years. To access a wide range of premium pet care products and services, download the Zigly: My Pet Care App today & also avail FLAT 15% OFF on the first order.

