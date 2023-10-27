ZillOut: How These Youngsters Are Changing India’s Nightlife

India, October 27, 2023: In the heart of India's bustling cities, where the rhythm of everyday life never seems to stop, a Nightlife revolution is underway. There's a wave of excitement building. It's the spirited young folks, Gen Z and Millennials, who are the driving force behind this change.

They're giving India's nightlife scene a complete makeover, and the biggest proof is right there in the heart of Bangalore's Nightlife Hub, Koramangala, where the transformation is most evident. Every month, there's a new place to be in town with grand openings by Bollywood celebs.

Let's rewind to nearly a decade ago, in 2012. Folks were picking up their phones to explore restaurants, check out their menus, and even reserve a table for a night out. It was the era of traditional dining. Then, we had disruptive platforms and apps like Zomato and Dine Out, which solved the problems of the food and beverage industry.

Fast forward to 2023. The times have changed, and so have our preferences. How people socialize, where they hang out, and, more importantly, how they socialize have evolved significantly.

From corporate parties to young Indians preferring quality time with their friends at the buzzing pubs and clubs, which you might call the new-age hubs for social interaction.

Leading the charge is a homegrown startup, ZillOut. This cool new app is all about shaking things up. Founded by VIT Vellore and IIM-B NSRCEL alums Gaurav Sharma and Nayan Mishra in January 2023, their journey started with a series of frustrating clubbing nights in Bangalore. First, they were denied entry to clubs for no clear reason. Then, they got hit with sky-high cover charges that felt like daylight robbery. The tipping was when this became a common problem in the city's nightlife."

In their earlier venture, Rentbaaz, the majority of customers were nightlife venues; because of this, they were able to understand the on-ground and operational challenges these nightlife venues face on a daily basis.

ZillOut’s aim is to bridge the gap between consumers and nightlife venues (pubs, clubs, bars, and breweries) by offering an outing experience that is seamless and exclusive.

This decade-old Nightlife industry is going through a sudden surge in demand after the pandemic. Still, it has numerous problems, like operational mismanagement, customer disputes leading to long lines, and missed business opportunities.

Picture this: It's the weekend, and you're all set for a fantastic night out in Bangalore's buzzing Koramangala area. You've heard about this amazing new club and are eager to join the party. But there's a catch – you're in the dark about the cover charges and whether you'll even get in. So, what do you do? You start making calls to the club's receptionists, and if you're lucky, you'll get a hold of an event entry. However, these calls often go unanswered, especially during the hectic weekend hours.

These are the kinds of issues that can be a real buzzkill. Most of these problems can be solved through technology by streamlining the demand-supply chain and creating a full-fledged ecosystem of customers and nightlife venues.

ZillOut, which acts as a pub-going platform and a tool for nightlife venues, aims to create an ecosystem enabling a hassle-free socializing experience.

Currently, ZillOut is rocking the nightlife scene in Bangalore with over 1,00,000 users and more than 50,000 downloads. And guess what? They're not stopping there. Their sights are set on other vibrant Indian cities, so get ready to ZillOut and stay tuned for a fantastic nightlife experience like never before!

To know more, visit ZillOut.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

