Zindagi to launch on DTH with Zindagi Gulzar Hai

The iconic Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed starrer to air on television starting tonight~

Zindagi, the channel that brought us the most beautiful stories from across the border and made us fall in love with their actors, is making its way to television, the platform where it all began. Starting tonight, the channel will kick start its direct-to-home journey as a value added service with the iconic Zindagi Gulzar Hai, a show that gave us superstars like Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed and made an entire generation fall in love. With its realism in stories, the warmth of emotions, and the finite episodes; Zindagi will continue to set new benchmarks for family television viewing in India.

Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed

The service will also air shows like Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Aunn Zara, and Sadqay Tumhare amongst many others. The line-up also includes some of the most critically acclaimed movies like Baarish Aur Chowmein featuring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh & Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia; Toba Tek Singh starring Pankaj Kapoor and directed by Ketan Mehta, Silvat directed by Tanuja Chandra with Karthik Aryan in the lead role and more.

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem

Ms. Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects, “A salient idea between a few people who believed in the power of art across boundaries has today grown into a phenomenal content brand. We’ve lived a beautiful journey across television and OTT, and today we add more believers to our vision as we launch Zindagi as a premium DTH offering. We couldn’t have asked for better partners than Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H to take Zindagi to every corner in the country.”

Shailja Kejriwal

~Zindagi premieres tonight at 7 pm; to watch it on Tata Play tune into 154 and 117 for Dish TV and D2H ~

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.

