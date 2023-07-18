In the dynamic world of large infrastructure companies, ensuring the safety and well-being of employees is of paramount importance with floods heavy downpour and lightning the risk to workers on the sites increases many fold during monsoon. Accidents and incidents at these sites can lead to severe consequences, both in terms of human lives and financial losses. Ziqitza Healthcare, a leading provider of emergency medical services, has emerged as a reliable partner for large infrastructure companies in India. With its focus on rapid on-site ambulance services and comprehensive healthcare solutions, Ziqitza is revolutionizing the way safety measures are implemented in these industries.

The Growing Need for Safety:

Analysis by the expert on the impact of rains on onsite projects by the medical team of Ziqitza Healthcare says states that the Large infrastructure companies in India face significant challenges when it comes to ensuring the safety of their workforce. According to recent statistics, the number of accidents and incidents at these sites has been on the rise. Such incidents not only lead to injuries and fatalities but also result in substantial financial burdens for employers. It is crucial for these companies to address these challenges and prioritize the well-being of their employees.

Ziqitza Healthcare ltd understands the unique requirements of large infrastructure companies and offers tailored solutions to mitigate risks and enhance safety. With its fleet of fully equipped ambulances and trained medical professionals, Ziqitza ensures rapid response times and immediate medical attention in case of emergencies. By establishing dedicated ambulance stations at strategic locations within these sites, Ziqitza Limited minimizes response times and ensures timely transportation of injured personnel to nearby hospitals. Ziqitza Rajasthan has executed similar projects for corporates in the past.

Mr. Tonny Dsouza – Head of Operations at Ziqitza health care limited, says apart from providing emergency medical services, Ziqitza Healthcare plays a crucial role in reducing costs for employers and boosting employee morale and wellness. By promptly attending to incidents and providing immediate medical care, Ziqitza helps in minimizing the severity of injuries and potential complications. This, in turn, reduces the financial burden on employers in terms of medical expenses and legal liabilities. Moreover, by demonstrating a strong commitment to employee safety and well-being, Ziqitza instills a sense of security and boosts morale among the workforce, further commented by Sweta Mangal, Co-founder of Ziqitza.

Ziqitza Healthcare takes a comprehensive approach to ensure the safety and well-being of employees in large infrastructure companies. In addition to its on-site ambulance services, Ziqitza offers training programs and workshops on first aid, emergency response, and workplace safety. These initiatives empower employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to handle emergencies effectively. By actively involving employees in the safety process, Ziqitza fosters a culture of responsibility and preparedness, further enhancing overall safety standards.

Conclusion: Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd stands at the forefront of ensuring safety and providing rapid on-site ambulance services for large infrastructure companies in India. With its expertise in emergency medical services, Ziqitza plays a vital role in reducing accidents, minimizing financial burdens, and boosting employee morale and wellness. By partnering with Ziqitza, large infrastructure companies can create a safer work environment, protect their workforce, and drive productivity and growth.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL) has been a prominent player in India's Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. Sweta Mangal Ziqitza have appreciated Ziqitza for their provision of private ambulance services. Ziqitza offers a comprehensive "one-stop integrated healthcare solution" for both corporate and government entities, which includes Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. With a vast network of 3,300 ambulances, state-of-the-art Helpline centres, and medical mobile units, Ziqitza services 2 customers every second in India. The company collaborates with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and the Gulf.

For further information please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

