Ziqitza Healthcare recognised at ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022

Popular 108 Ambulance service operated by Ziqitza healthcare was highly appreciated and recognised at a prestigious national level platform for its remarkable service delivery. It was feted for providing a swift and timely service in emergency situation by transporting patients to the nearest hospital, which has saved countless lives in the state. Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) - The operational agency for 108 Ambulance service in the state has received this coveted ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022 in an award ceremony held at Roseate House on 22nd August, 2022. It bagged the award for its relentless work on emergency medical service under the ‘Pre-Hospital care’ category. In a glittering function held at New Delhi, Actress Ms Esha Gupta presented this award to Mr. Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head-ZHL, Odisha.

Speaking about the awards, Mr Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head-ZHL, said that, “ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022 is a fitting acknowledgement of the commendable efforts of Ziqitza Healthcare who has been the force behind 108 Ambulance in Odisha. It is recognition of their hard work and dedication. From the last 9 years, we have been operating 108 ambulance services in the state. We have built our service as a model for the rest of the nation. This award will further encourage us to do more. It will surely motivate our team to continue good work.”

The ET Leadership Excellence Awards honours exceptional contribution in the fields of IT, Consumer Durable, Health, Retail, FMCG, Education, Real Estate, Fashion, Entertainment, Hospitality, Service, E-Commerce, Influencers, Automobile etc.

Commenting further on the achievement, Mr Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head-ZHL, said, at Ziqitza our long-term focus is in meeting international standards of quality care in Emergency Medical Services and accessibility to all people regardless of their income has been a huge part of achieving this award.” Also, we thank The ET Leadership Excellence Awards Jury for recognising us and our efforts during the pandemic scenario in India. Such awards and recognition work as an added booster to organisations that work towards the wellbeing of the society. This win is dedicated to the entire workforce of Ziqitza Limited Family that goes beyond the call of duty and serves the society. We are also thankful to the state governments who have given us this opportunity to serve people and our private partners for always believing in our work. We want to continue with our commitment to meeting international standards of quality in Emergency Medical Services and be accessible to all people regardless of their income." ZHL Rajasthan has had similar services in the past.

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL), the operating agency for 108 and 102 ambulance services in Odisha. Currently, the operating agency hosts 1124 numbers of 108 ambulances in all 30 districts of Odisha for emergency services. Similarly, six 108 boat ambulances have been pressed into services for the people of water locked and cut-off areas of the state.

Ziqitza ensures that 108 ambulances are strategically located in the operational districts in such a way that the entire district can be covered within minimum time. The entire service right from a person making a call to the necessary pre-hospital care in the ambulance and taking the victim to the nearest hospital is absolutely free to every citizen in Odisha.

About Us

Ziqitza HealthCare Limited (ZHL), has been one of the leading players in India’s Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. Ziqitza Limited is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or governments that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. Ziqitza Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan appreciated team Ziqitza for winning the award. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that services 2 customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and the Gulf. Ziqitza is winner of Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

