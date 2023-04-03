Ziqitza Healthcare roll out Animal Ambulance in Uttar Pradesh

26th March , Uttar Pradesh. Ziqitza Healthcare, a leading player in India's emergency medical services sector, has taken a leap forward in animal welfare by launching state-of-the-art mobile veterinary units in Uttar Pradesh a public private partnership between Uttar Pradesh Government and Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. These units will operate under the toll-free number 1962, providing prompt and high-quality medical care to animals in districts across India. The service area assigned to Ziqitza Limited covers 14 districts in the western part of the state. A total of 92 MVUs will offer medical care to domestic and street animals, birds and reptiles in Uttar Pradesh, as a part of the Animal Husbandry Department’s unique initiative

The launch event was addressed with by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, along with MP Pradeep Chaudhary, CVO, SSP, and DM in Uttar Pradesh. This signifies the government's unwavering commitment to animal health and welfare and demonstrates their recognition of Ziqitza Healthcare's excellence in healthcare innovation to save lives human or animal.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Uttar Pradesh for giving us this opportunity to operate pet ambulances in the state. This is a significant step towards comprehensive animal healthcare services becoming accessible and affordable to all. These mobile veterinary units are equipped with cutting-edge medical equipment and manned by highly skilled professionals, making them capable of providing first-class care to all animals, from household pets to large farm animals. Ziqitza Rajasthan voiced similar thoughts for animal care.

The MVUs which will be specially deployed for treating animals will be fully equipped with all lifesaving apparatus and will also have a team of three members- veterinarian, a para veterinarian and a helper. 50% of MVUs will operate on a fixed route and attend to any diseased or injured animal on the way. Remaining MVUs will be linked to the call centre and will reach the location on demand. For this, a toll-free number 1962 is being set up in Lucknow. The ambulances will treat the animals on the location itself. The process of preparing 92 veterinary units will be equipped with GPS, microphone, microscope, blood test kits, battery operated mini fridge, medicines , disposable syringe and minor operation facility. Ziqitza fleet management team has provisioned for fully and customised fabrication of the veterinary units to ensure maximum comfort for the animals of different types and sizes. GPS installed in these ambulances will always ensure they are able to reach the destinating easily and timely.

IN addition to providing medical services to animals, Ziqitza Healthcare these MUV’s will also conduct awareness campaigns and drives to educate people about the importance of timely medical care for animals. With the toll-free number 1962, pet owners across the state can now access quality medical care for their animals whenever they need it.

In conclusion, Ziqitza Healthcare's mobile veterinary units are a ground breaking initiative that reflects the organization's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services to all, including our four-legged friends. We are excited about the positive impact this will have on the animal welfare sector in India, and we thank the Government of Uttar Pradesh for their support and encouragement in this journey.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL) is a leading provider of emergency medical services in India. Their 108 Ambulance service operates 24x7, providing a lifeline to many in need. ZHL has set a benchmark in the healthcare industry with their continued commitment to providing timely and quality emergency medical services. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan have Congratulated Ziqitza for their new Pet Ambulance service launch. Ziqitza currently runs 250 ALS ambulances in the state which are used to transfer in-treatment patients from one hospital to another. The company has so far served 153675 beneficiary in Uttar Pradesh.

ZHL's exceptional service has earned them recognition as the winner of the Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award. They continue to save countless lives and provide the best possible care to those in need.

