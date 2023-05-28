Zixa Strong Feminine Cramp Relief Roll-On Launches At 'Pad Parade' in Mumbai

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Jenburkt Wellness launches D2C pain-relief product Zixa Strong Feminine Cramp Relief Roll-On. The brand unveiled the product after conducting a hard-hitting, impactful Virtual Period Parade on social media and an on-ground Pad Parade in Mumbai to dismantle taboos around menstruation and raise awareness on menstrual health in India.

Mumbai, India, May 28th, 2023: Jenburkt Wellness, the premium consumer-wellness division from the house of publicly listed organization Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, today announced the launch of Zixa Strong Feminine Cramp Relief Roll On on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day. As an organisation that has brought multiple first-to-the-world, high quality formulations in the pain-relief category over the past 30 years, they have conducted extensive research to formulate this roll-on specifically for relieving menstrual aches and pains.

Zixa Strong partnered with the Myna Mahila Foundation, a reputed registered not-for-profit that empowers women by improving their health and standard of living and encouraging discussion of taboo subjects such as menstruation (to know more about their incredible work and initiatives on sexual and reproductive health for women in urban slums visit https://mynamahila.com/). The brand kickstarted a Virtual Period Parade on their Instagram handle @herzixalife encouraging people of all ages and genders to post a photo holding any menstrual product, that has already created a buzz with numerous contributors. With a shared vision to normalize talking about periods and spreading awareness on the subject, on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the two organizations joined hands to march down the streets of Mumbai chanting “Her Pain Matters. She Matters,” proudly holding a sanitary napkin in their hands and spreading scientifically valid information on menstrual health within the community.

“Pad Parade is one of our initiatives at Myna Foundation, amidst the many channels through which we improve sexual and reproductive health in the women and girls residing in urban slums. Through this parade, we send out clear messages that periods are a point of pride and not shame. We are delighted that brands like Zixa Strong are keen on amplifying our efforts and committed to solving the country’s challenges when it comes to menstrual health. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to break barriers surrounding menstrual health and wellness for India.” said ​​Suhani Jalota, the Founder and CEO of Myna Mahila Foundation.

Zixa Strong Feminine Cramp Relief Roll-On is a high-performing pain-relief product specially formulated for menstruating persons in an easy-to-carry 50 gram roll-on format that delivers fast-acting and long-lasting relief from intense menstrual cramps.

Menstrual cramps are painful sensations that affect many people before and during a menstrual period. During menstruation, most people experience cramps in the lower abdomen, although the pain can also radiate to the lower back, groin, or upper thighs. Menstrual cramps tend to be worse at the beginning of a period and become less uncomfortable as the days go on.Period pains are caused by the uterus contracting to shed its lining. For this purpose, Zixa Strong Feminine Cramp Relief Roll-On is a high-performing pain-relief product specially formulated for menstruating persons in an easy-to-carry 50 gram roll-on format that delivers fast-acting and long-lasting relief from intense menstrual cramps. The product is the first and only one in India that harnesses innovative, scientifically advanced oil-in-water FlashMicelle® technology pioneered by the Research & Development Team of Jenburkt Wellness, to deliver quick absorption and ultra-rapid pain relief, without leaving a stain or residue on fabric post-application. Enriched with 7 pure natural plant-based actives and a powerful mix of heating and cooling ingredients, this roll-on promises to create a revolution in the menstrual pain relief category. Rather than just focusing on the physical pain aspect, Zixa Strong is the first product in its category to ensure Aromatherapy-informed healing essential oils such as Rosemary, Lavender and Eucalyptus are added to soothe the mind and reduce anxiety. Each 50 gram Zixa Strong roll-on lasts upto 10 months (10 period cycles). Zixa Strong Feminine Cramp Relief Roll On does not contain any parabens, artificial colors or artifical fragrances.

Zixa Strong is available as a Roll-On for on-the-go pain relief (50 gm - MRP Rs. 450) on Amazon.in.

“Research has shown that discomfort during a period cycle could be severe enough to affect daily life for 1–3 days each month - leading to school-drop outs, higher rates of absenteeism and an increasing reliance on pain-killers. As an organization, we revere women and are proud to lead thoughtful initiatives like a Period Parade, and kickstart our pan-India campaign #HerPainMatters to normalize opening up about the challenges faced during a period cycle. Our product is designed to provide women with a safe, effective and natural alternative to cumbersome hot water bags, and traditional anti-spasmodic pain relief tablets that can lead to liver damage over a long period of time. With Zixa Strong Feminine Cramp Relief Roll On, we hope to help menstruating persons manage their cramps and body pain in a way that is dignified, convenient and kind to their bodies”shared Mr. Ashish Uttam Bhuta, Chairman and Managing Director of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited on the occasion of the launch.Zixa Strong is available as a Roll-On for on-the-go pain relief (50 gm - MRP Rs. 450) on Amazon.in. The Zixa Strong range is available for purchase online at Amazon and directly on their e-commerce website www.zixa.co (with free-shipping and delivery pan-India).

