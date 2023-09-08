Zixa Strong Launches "Champions Behind The Champions" Campaign on World Physiotherapy Day

Mumbai, India, September 8th, 2023: Zixa Strong, the breakthrough topical pain-relief range from Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a renowned pharmaceutical organisation listed on Bombay Stock Exchange, is thrilled to launch a unique year-long initiative “Zixa Strong Champions Behind the Champions on World Physiotherapy Day, celebrating the unsung heroes of the sports world – Sports Physiotherapists, Sports Medicine Specialists and Sports Rehabilation Specialists. Through this campaign, Zixa Strong aims to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of these specialists, who often go unnoticed despite playing an invaluable role in ensuring athletes perform at their best, pain-free.

In the world of sports, while athletes grab the headlines, it is the Sports Physiotherapists, Sports Medicine Specialists and Sports Rehabilation Specialists who work closely and tirelessly with the athletes behind the scenes. They ensure athletes are in prime condition, managing injuries, and enhancing overall performance. These experts are instrumental in the success and longevity of athletes careers, making them indispensable to the sports fraternity.

Our organisation has operated in the pain management segment for decades, and been at the forefront of quality and innovation in this category. World Physiotherapy Day is a momentous occasion for Zixa Strong, and we are proud to celebrate it by acknowledging Sports Physiotherapists, Sports Medicine Specialists and Sports Rehabilation Specialists as the unsung heroes behind our country’s top sporting talent,” shared Mr. Ashish U. Bhuta, Chairman Managing Director of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zixa extended Thank You on World Physiotherapy Day

As part of this initiative, Zixa Strong has captured the inspiring stories and journeys of some of India's most experienced Sports Physiotherapists, Sports Medicine Specialists and Sports Rehabilation Specialists. The campaign aims to showcase the unusual challenges they overcome, the triumphs they achieve, and the athletes whose careers they have nurtured and protected over the years, offering a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the unwavering commitment of these champions behind the champions. These captivating stories will be shared on social media platforms, including Hindustan Times Digital and Zixa Strong social media (@zixapainrelief) on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“This community of experts plays a pivotal role in supporting India's dreams of becoming a great sporting nation, ensuring our athletes reach their full potential on the global stage. Today, we salute these incredible individuals who work tirelessly to ensure our champions stay strong and rise again from pain while representing our nation at the highest level,” Mr Ashish U. Bhuta added.

In the run up to World Physiotherapy Day, Zixa Strong gifted a certificate of recognition with a heartfelt thank you note along with a gift hamper for all the sports physiotherapists - a simple gesture that has been appreciated by the community.

Zixa Strong felicitated the leading Sports Physios & Sports Medicine Specialists as part of its 'Champions Behind The Champions' campaign.

“A wonderful initiative! Expressing gratitude to Zixa Strong for honoring sports medicine specialists, sports rehab experts and sport physiotherapists. It's important to acknowledge and appreciate those who play a significant role in supporting athletes, health, performance and overall success,” shared Dr Siddharth Sakalle, MPT in Sports, Manual and MSK from Australia, Ergonomist USA, Senior Physiotherapist in Olympic Gold Quest and Chief Physiotherapist at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

“We invite everyone to be a part of this remarkable journey to honor the Champions Behind The Champions - not just today, but everyday! We extend a heartfelt invitation to sports physiotherapists, sports medicine specialists, and sports rehabilitation specialists to join our Champions Behind The Champions initiative by writing to us on social media @zixapainrelief. Together, let us be the driving force that empowers athletes to conquer their dreams and make our nation proud, one pain-free stride at a time,” shared Nitisha Pande, Lead - Brand Communication Collaborations, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Do follow our campaign over the course of this year on social media (@zixapainrelief), and let us collectively recognize and appreciate the Champions Behind the Champions this World Physiotherapy Day.

About The Brand:

Zixa Strong stands at the forefront of pain relief innovation with its revolutionary Oil in Water Flash Micelle Technology, offering fast-acting and enduring relief for intense muscle and joint pains. This groundbreaking formula is not only Diclofenac-Free but also harnesses the power of 6 Powerful Plant Actives, providing a potent hot and cold therapy combination. Over the past year, the brand has collaborated with endurance athletes, leading marathons and sporting events in the capacity of Official Pain Relief Partner which has given the brand an insider’s view of the unique support ecosystem that goes into athletic success on the field. Zixa Strong is available in 3 variants:

Fast-Acting Pain Relief Gel (55 gm - MRP Rs. 306)

Innovative Roll-On for on-the-go pain relief (55 gm - MRP Rs. 315)

Fast-Acting Spray (75 ml - MRP Rs. 324)

The Zixa Strong range is available for purchase online on www.amazon.in and directly on their e-commerce website www.zixa.co (with free-shipping and delivery pan-India).

