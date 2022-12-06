Zomato Chooses Konnect Insights to Boost Its Customer Experience Strategy

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Konnect Insights, the omnichannel customer experience management platform, announced that Zomato, has chosen Konnect Insights to help it achieve new levels of CXM.

Zomato is a brand that values its customers' experiences and is endeavoring to set the highest standards when it comes to delivering the right services and experiences. Zomato turned to Konnect Insights to be able to leverage decision-driving data and equip themselves to achieve their CX objectives.

Aditya Narain Mangla, Head, Customer Experience at Zomato shared, “Our goal is to make sure customers have a fantastic experience. Konnect Insights will improve our ability to receive and cater to valuable customer feedback across multiple platforms.”

“Konnect Insights is built on the principles of The 4 Pillars of Customer Experience Management, meant for customer-centric brands who really care about excellence in CX. Zomato is definitely pioneering their customer care and we are glad to be assisting them to deliver fantastic experiences by leveraging valuable customer feedback across channels,” stated Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO at Konnect Insights.

About Zomato

Zomato's mission is better food for more people. Started in 2010, Zomato, a tech-first company, offers services like restaurant search & discovery, reviews, ordering and home delivery of food, online table reservation, and digital payments when dining out. It also works with restaurant partners to provide tools to engage and acquire more customers while empowering them with a last-mile delivery service and a one-stop procurement solution - Hyperpure, for ingredients and kitchen products.

Apart from this, Zomato has been focusing on providing transparent and flexible earning opportunities to its delivery fleet and contributing towards a more sustainable society through its collaboration with Hunger Heroes, a not-for-profit - Feeding India.

About Konnect Insights

Konnect Insights is an omni-channel customer experience management platform that helps brands to leverage the 4 Pillars of CXM by enabling them to listen to the conversations from all channels, learn from these conversations, and engage with their customers in meaningful ways and make them happier.

It is as all-in-one suite offering social listening + online reputation management (ORM) + social CRM + social analytics + social publishing + BI tools & dashboards + surveys + crisis management. It is comprehensive platform that unifies, marketing, analytics, and customer experience trusted by leading brands from various industries.

The 4 Pillars of Customer Experience Management states that for brands to be truly customer-centric they need to listen to customer feedback on social media, web, emails, offline touchpoints, call centers and chatbots (the first 2 pillars), evaluate and understand that data using analytics and CRM (the 3rd pillar) and act on that data by using social media publishing and marketing automations (the 4th pillar).

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.