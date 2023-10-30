Zydus and Sun Pharma Sign Licensing Agreement for Co-Marketing of Desidustat

Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India

Desidustat, a Zydus innovation, is a first-of-its-kind oral treatment in India for anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

The drug will be marketed by Sun Pharma under the brand name RYTSTAT®. Zydus continues to market the drug under brand name Oxemia™

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma) and includes its subsidiaries and/or associate companies) today announced that both companies have entered into a licensing agreement to co-market an innovative drug, Desidustat in India. Desidustat is first-of-its-kind oral treatment for anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India.Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus has granted Sun Pharma semi-exclusive rights to co-market the product in India. Sun Pharma will market the drug under the brand name RYTSTAT®. Zydus launched the drug under the brand name Oxemia™ in 2022 and will continue to market it. Zydus will receive upfront licensing income and is eligible to receive milestone income based on the achievement of pre-defined milestones.A spokesperson from Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. said, “Our life changing discoveries are guided by the need to help patients and empower them with therapies that enable them to live healthier and more fulfilled lives. Desidustat which is one of the critical treatment options for CKD patients has substantially improved the patients’ quality of life since it is more convenient to take an oral pill instead of an injection that needs to be administered. We are pleased to join hands with Sun Pharma to expand the reach of this novel medicine by enabling access to more patients.”Commenting on the development, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO - India Business, Sun Pharma said, “The addition of RYTSTAT® further strengthens our nephrology portfolio in India. This partnership will allow greater access to a critical therapy, helping millions of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease. At Sun, it has always been our endeavour to introduce innovative products that helps improve the quality of life of patients.”More than 115 million people in India suffer from CKD, which is predicted to become one of the most common causes of premature death by 2040 globally.** Patients with CKD often have to battle chronic fatigue caused by anemia. To address this, patients need to take injectable Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents (ESAs) about twice weekly. There was a long felt need for an oral, safer alternative to ESAs. HIF-PH inhibitors like Desidustat bridge this need. It reduces the burden of managing the disease by providing treatment at an affordable cost along with ease of convenience.Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a serious, progressive medical condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function, usually accompanied by other comorbidities including anemia, cardiovascular diseases (hypertension, heart failure and stroke), diabetes mellitus, eventually leading to kidney failure. CKD patients are often on multiple medications and have increased risk of drug-drug interactions. The clinical development programme of Desidustat was one of the largest trials of its kind in India for anemia in CKD patients, conducted in over 1200 subjects. Desidustat provides CKD patients with an oral, convenient therapeutic option for the treatment of anemia.**http://www.healthdata.org/sites/default/files/files/policy_report/2019/GBD_2017_Booklet.pdf

About HIF-PH inhibitorDiscoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability had won the 2019 “Nobel Prize in Medicine”. Desidustat has been designed to inhibit Prolyl Hydroxylase (PHD) activity and stabilize Hypoxia Inducible Factor (HIF) levels in the body. Increased HIF stimulates Erythropoietin (EPO) production and release in the body. Increased HIF decreases hepcidin and improves iron mobilisation. Increased EPO and Iron improves haemoglobin and red blood cells in the body. Desidustat is a Prescription Drug approved in India and can be taken only under the advice and guidance of a Nephrologist or an internal medicine specialist.About ZydusZydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs 25,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R&D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. Over the last decade, Zydus has introduced several innovative, first-in-class products in the market for treating unmet healthcare needs with vaccines, therapeutics, biologicals and biosimilars. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com.About Sun PharmaceuticalsSun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. Sun Pharma fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centres, with investments of approximately 6% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com & follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_Live.

Media Contact Details

Arvind Bothra (Investors), Zydus, Arvind.bothra@zyduslife.com, +91-9833853107, +91 (22) 62721700, Ext 905; Sujatha Rajesh (Media), Zydus, Sujatha.rajesh@zyduslife.com, +91-994051180, +91 (79) 48040101, Ext 353; Dr. Abhishek Sharma (Investors), Sun Pharma, abhi.sharma@sunpharma.com, +91-9819686016, +91 (22) 43244324, Ext 29; +91 (22) 43242929; Gaurav Chugh (Media), Sun Pharma, gaurav.chugh@sunpharma.com, +91-9810471414, +91 (22) 43244324, Ext 5373; +91 (22) 43245373

