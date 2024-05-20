Zydus Reports 97% Growth in Net Profit in FY24
Zydus attributed this success to its focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, and strategic investments.
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India
Zydus Lifesciences Limited announces Q4 and FY24 financial performance. Summary:
Financial Highlights of full year FY24
- Revenue from operations was Rs. 195,474 mn, up 13% over last year.
- Net Profit was Rs. 38,595 mn, up 97% YoY.
- EBITDA was Rs. 53,843 mn, up 40% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 27.5%, an improvement of 510 bps over the previous year.
- Research & Development (R&D) investments stood at Rs. 13,096 mn (6.7% of revenues).
- Capex (organic) for the year was Rs. 8,628 mn.
Financial Highlights of Q4FY24
- Revenue from operations was Rs. 55,338 mn, up 10% over last year.
- Net Profit for the quarter was Rs. 11,823 mn, up 299% YoY.
- EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 16,305 mn, up 30% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 29.5%, an improvement of 440 bps on a YoY basis.
- Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs. 3,516 mn (6.4% of revenues).
- Capex (organic) for the quarter was Rs. 2,126 mn.
Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director - Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said “We are happy to close the year on a strong note, driven by robust performance across our businesses. Our relentless focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, strategic investments, and execution of our diversified product portfolio continues to pay off, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability as well. We aspire to sustain strong performance in fiscal year 2024-25 with strong revenue growth and strive to improve EBITDA margins further from FY24 levels. This strong performance is a testament to our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are well positioned for future growth and innovation.”
Consolidated Financial Results
|Rs. mn
FY24
FY23
% Gr.
|Revenue from Operations
195,474
172,374
13.4%
|EBITDA
53,843
38,599
39.5%
|EBITDA margin (%)
27.5%
22.4%
--
|PBT
48,089
25,897
85.7%
|Net Profit
38,595
19,603
96.9%
|Rs. Mn
Q4
Q4
% Gr.
Q3
% Gr.
|Revenue from Operations
55,338
50,106
10.4%
45,052
22.8%
|EBITDA
16,305
12,556
29.9%
11,024
47.9%
|EBITDA margin (%)
29.5%
25.1%
--
24.5%
--
|PBT
15,470
4,858
218.4%
9,255
67.2%
|Net Profit
11,823
2,966
298.6%
7,896
49.7%
Media Contact Details
Sujatha Rajesh, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Sujatha.rajesh@zyduslife.com
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.