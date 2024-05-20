 Zydus Reports 97% Growth in Net Profit in FY24 - Hindustan Times
Zydus Reports 97% Growth in Net Profit in FY24

Published on May 20, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Zydus attributed this success to its focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, and strategic investments.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited
Zydus Lifesciences Limited
ByHT Brand Studio

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announces Q4 and FY24 financial performance. Summary:

Financial Highlights of full year FY24

  • Revenue from operations was Rs. 195,474 mn, up 13% over last year.
  • Net Profit was Rs. 38,595 mn, up 97% YoY.
  • EBITDA was Rs. 53,843 mn, up 40% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 27.5%, an improvement of 510 bps over the previous year.
  • Research & Development (R&D) investments stood at Rs. 13,096 mn (6.7% of revenues).
  • Capex (organic) for the year was Rs. 8,628 mn.

Financial Highlights of Q4FY24

  • Revenue from operations was Rs. 55,338 mn, up 10% over last year.
  • Net Profit for the quarter was Rs. 11,823 mn, up 299% YoY.
  • EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 16,305 mn, up 30% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 29.5%, an improvement of 440 bps on a YoY basis.
  • Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs. 3,516 mn (6.4% of revenues).
  • Capex (organic) for the quarter was Rs. 2,126 mn.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director - Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said “We are happy to close the year on a strong note, driven by robust performance across our businesses. Our relentless focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, strategic investments, and execution of our diversified product portfolio continues to pay off, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability as well. We aspire to sustain strong performance in fiscal year 2024-25 with strong revenue growth and strive to improve EBITDA margins further from FY24 levels. This strong performance is a testament to our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are well positioned for future growth and innovation.”

Consolidated Financial Results

 

Rs. mn

FY24

FY23

% Gr.
y-o-y

Revenue from Operations

195,474

172,374

13.4%

EBITDA

53,843

38,599

39.5%

EBITDA margin (%)

27.5%

22.4%

--

PBT

48,089

25,897

85.7%

Net Profit

38,595

19,603

96.9%

 

Rs. Mn

Q4
FY24

Q4
FY23

% Gr.
y-o-y

Q3
FY24

% Gr.
q-o-q

Revenue from Operations

55,338

50,106

10.4%

45,052

22.8%

EBITDA

16,305

12,556

29.9%

11,024

47.9%

EBITDA margin (%)

29.5%

25.1%

--

24.5%

--

PBT

15,470

4,858

218.4%

9,255

67.2%

Net Profit

11,823

2,966

298.6%

7,896

49.7%

Q4 Results Table

Media Contact Details

Sujatha Rajesh, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Sujatha.rajesh@zyduslife.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
