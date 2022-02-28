Zyla Health partners with AstraZeneca to enable 1400+ virtual care clinics

Zyla's vision is to be the de-facto healthcare expert in every Indian home. To enable the highest quality care at scale, Zyla has partnered with AstraZeneca to enable the Virtual Care Clinic (VCC)TM for more than 1400 doctor clinics. Through the VCC, Zyla has bridged the gap between access to quality care and the holisticness of empathetic care delivery to ensure improved patient outcomes. This innovative model is a win-win for both doctors & patients. The doctors in India have to tackle a high patient load therefore leveraging technology can act as a game changer in ensuring the care continuum, making diagnosis & treatment efficient through data back decisions and handling patient escalations in real time. According to Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder, Zyla Health," We understood this problem and developed a clinic similar to their physical setup, but in a virtual world. For the patients this model ensures continuous care between clinic visits and a holistic approach which not only focuses on the medication but also on nutrition, physical and emotional well being. Till date, 15000 plus patients have used the platform under their respective doctors, accounting to a total of 1400+ doctor's Virtual Care Clinics. A total of 760+ Patient Education Program talks have been delivered by 350+ doctors nationwide successfully & attended by more than 10,000 users.”

The VCC is a doctor's private set up in the cloud that ensures that the right care is delivered via the right expert at the right time. The patients get 24X7 chat support to remain in touch with the doctor team for any kind of health query and getting solutions in real time. The platform also helps them in booking their lab tests as well as order medicines online- in short, giving them a one step platform for all their health related needs.

The doctor's team here includes well trained & experienced Clinical nutritionists, Physiotherapists & Counsellors. Doctors recommend in their prescription to subscribe to the VCC for better health management and outcomes along with overall focus on health issues. The VCC onboarded patients saw a median drop in HbA1c from 8.4 to 7.5 along with significant improvement in symptoms such as numbness, flatulence, acidity, nocturia, fatigue, insomnia, body pains. While medical guidance is taken care by the treating doctor, nutritionists and physiotherapists counsel patients on the nutrition plan and exercises to be followed, in a personalized manner for achieving the set health goals. This holistic approach to manage health issues, elevate the level of health awareness among patients and make them focus on prioritising their overall health & not getting just specific symptoms treated. The meditation and other techniques guided by the Counselor helps in resolving the sleep, stress & anxiety issues. Weekly yoga classes conducted by an experienced yoga teacher opens the door for healing health issues through yogic asanas & pranayamas.

Dr Gaurav Chhaya, a Senior Diabetologist from Ahmedabad, associated with the VCC, shared his feedback & said, “Virtual care clinic is definitely going to help the patients to understand about the need to maintain their day to day lifestyle. The VCC has improved the patient’s compliance so that way it helps the doctor in improving the patient's outcomes & reducing their complications. Patient education activities & regular reminders are definitely helping in growing the bond between the patient & the doctor.”

According to Ms Aditii, a patient receiving care under this model, “It is a wonderful app which was referred to me by my doctor who helped not only with my diabetes but also helped me and my family during Covid and closely helped us to monitor our health specially diabetes. Even the diet and exercise plans shared in the app are so easy to follow. Overall a very well planned and formatted app. A must for health care. Gratitude to the entire team.. specially Dr. Sircar, for being so helpful and available always when needed. My best wishes for the entire team.”

“Very few clinics in India have dedicated counsellors, nutritionists & physiotherapists to provide comprehensive support to patients. Moreover once the patients leave the doctor clinics, there is sub-optimal connection between the two hindering continuity and adherence thereby needing to leverage technology to improve connection between Doctor and Patients. AstraZeneca as a patient-centric healthcare organisation embarked on creating this customised facility for physicians and their patients to improve patient outcomes in collaboration with Zyla. In phase 1 the program has touched more than 1000 doctors and over 15,000 patients. In the next phase, AstraZeneca plans to extend the facility to 5000 doctors and about 100,000 patients”, said Dr Anil Kukreja, Vice President - Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca India.

VCC is not just a doctor's usual clinic but a care platform - delivering personalized & holistic care through cutting edge technology & state of art algorithms that function seamlessly to deliver empathetic care with a focus on improving patient outcomes and continuous engagement.

