Know the symptoms of chronic kidney disease

Fri, 29 Mar 2019, 05:50 PM IST

Swelling in the face, dizziness, and frequent urination are some of the signs, says expert.

By Dr. Bhavesh Vora

Thu, 28 Mar 2019, 05:30 PM IST

What should a kidney patient eat?

Patients with urinary tract infection or kidney stones can have a liberal diet, but those suffering from chronic kidney disease need a more restricted diet.

Thu, 28 Mar 2019, 04:00 PM IST

Salt—A slow poison

Excessive intake of salt can damage your kidneys, says expert

Thu, 28 Mar 2019, 03:00 PM IST

Keeping kidney diseases at bay

According to a study, one in 17 adults in India suffers from a renal disease.

Thu, 28 Mar 2019, 01:40 PM IST

Understanding kidney stones

Drinking at least 10-12 glasses of water every day helps in keeping this condition at bay.

Thu, 28 Mar 2019, 01:20 PM IST

Lifestyle diseases ring alarm bells

Join the ‘Ek Chammach Kam’ campaign today to prevent the onset of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

