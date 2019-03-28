Swelling in the face, dizziness, and frequent urination are some of the signs, says expert.
Patients with urinary tract infection or kidney stones can have a liberal diet, but those suffering from chronic kidney disease need a more restricted diet.
Excessive intake of salt can damage your kidneys, says expert
According to a study, one in 17 adults in India suffers from a renal disease.
Drinking at least 10-12 glasses of water every day helps in keeping this condition at bay.
Join the ‘Ek Chammach Kam’ campaign today to prevent the onset of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.