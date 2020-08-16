e-paper
Home / Brunch / 5 books to binge-read this weekend

5 books to binge-read this weekend

These five novels will keep you great company from brunch to supper

brunch Updated: Aug 16, 2020 07:17 IST
Arpita Das
Arpita Das
Hindustan Times
Recommendations for a good weekend read
Recommendations for a good weekend read
         

Grey area

The Immoralist by André Gide

Hindustantimes

This novella is a binge-friendly insomniac’s dream come true. Gide’s protagonist Michel is nursed back to health by his wife Marceline after an attack of tuberculosis, following which he decides to live a life without a thought for morality. As he soaks himself in an existence where the senses reign supreme, it becomes evident that such a life must be lived at a lethal cost.

Love lessons

Gigi and The Cat by Colette

Hindustantimes

Part of literary and popular culture legend, this novella tells the story of a Parisian girl being groomed as a courtesan. A wealthy and bored man recruited to initiate her, falls for her. Does love conquer all? This one’s for languorous afternoons with a pot of tea by your side.

Love only

Deathin Venice by Thomas Mann

Hindustantimes

A sublime, heartbreaking read, this 1912 masterpiece is as much about captivity as liberation. Gustav von Aschenbach, a famous writer, travels to Venice looking for inspiration, and finds it in a beautiful Polish youth. As much a tragedy as a celebration of liberation, this is an important 20th century literary work.

Mind it

Harbart by Nabarun Bhattacharya

Hindustantimes

The story belongs to Harbart (Sarkar), Bengali rendition of the English Herbert, an intellectual occultist, his making and ‘un-making’, because, and there is no need for a spoiler alert, the novella begins with Harbart committing suicide.

Going Goth

Bhairavi by Shivani

Hindustantimes

This is Shivani’s Northanger Abbey, with Gothic imagery and atmospherics, dexterously translated by Priyanka Sarkar and introduced by Shivani’s daughter, renowned writer, Mrinal Pande.

Arpita Das is the founder of Yoda Press, an independent publishing house, which has produced award-winning titles on sexuality, dissent, cities, and new perspectives on history.

From HT Brunch, August 16, 2020

