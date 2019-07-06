CelebsPick: Five all-time favourite street foods that you should try

1. Aloo tikki chaat at Bilas Refreshment, Jalandhar

Romy Gill: “I went to this small shop called Bilas Refreshment in Jalandhar’s cantonment area. I’ve had aloo tikki chaat in many places, but what stood out for me here was the tamarind chutney and the chaat masala. The tikkis too came with anardana. The aftertaste was amazing and makes me want to go back for more!”

2. Chhole Kulche at Kashi Ram, Delhi

Kunal Kapur: “There’s a tiny shop called Kashi Ram in Rajouri Garden that only sells chhole kulche for ~60 per plate. I wish I could somehow get hold of that secret ingredient or spice that gives these a well-rounded addictive taste.”

3, Larb at Ros’Niyom, Bangkok

Garima Aora: “Larb, a meat salad, is probably my favourite street food. And the best one is at this little place called Ros’Niyom in Bangkok. It’s great because the larb there has a smoky flavour to it. The kind you know is cooked in an overused, almost burnt, wok. I would really like to find out their secret!”

4. Puchka at Vardaan Market, Kolkata

Gaggan Anand: “I love puchkas from the vendors outside Vardaan market on Camac Street. I want to learn to make the puchka puff and the spice mix that they use in the water.”

5. Vada pav at Ashok Vada Pav, Mumbai

Vicky Ratnani: “I’ve grown up eating this street food but Ashok Vada Pav near Kirti College is my favourite. I wish I could learn all the elements from the batter to the filling and thecha from him. Besides, he adds little crumbs of the batter to the vada pav, which makes it extra delicious.”

From HT Brunch, July 7, 2019

