Fitness myths busted: Warm-up to cool-down

Fitness myths busted: Warm-up to cool-down

Sohrab Khushrushahi tells you how to keep workout woes at bay

brunch Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:03 IST
Sohrab Khushrushahi
Sohrab Khushrushahi
Hindustan Times
Sohrab Khushrushahi suggests mobility drills after walking can be very relaxing
Sohrab Khushrushahi suggests mobility drills after walking can be very relaxing
         

Is a warm-up required at all when one goes for a brisk walk? And what about a cool down after the walk?

-Sharic S, Via Instagram

A brisk walk should be fine without a structured warm-up routine.

But if you’re waiting for a friend, firing up the glutes and quads may be a good idea. This might look strange but get into the bottom of a squat and just stay there for a bit. After all we are the land of Indian toilets. Post the walk, do some mobility drills to open up those hips and quads - foam rolling is a great idea… and very relaxing!

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

