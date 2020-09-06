Fitness myths busted: Warm-up to cool-down

brunch

Is a warm-up required at all when one goes for a brisk walk? And what about a cool down after the walk?

-Sharic S, Via Instagram

A brisk walk should be fine without a structured warm-up routine.

But if you’re waiting for a friend, firing up the glutes and quads may be a good idea. This might look strange but get into the bottom of a squat and just stay there for a bit. After all we are the land of Indian toilets. Post the walk, do some mobility drills to open up those hips and quads - foam rolling is a great idea… and very relaxing!

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

