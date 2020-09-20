e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Fair or foul: Mind your language!

Fair or foul: Mind your language!

Social media star and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia on whether or not to monitor who your kid is watching online

brunch Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:50 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
Ranveer Allahbadia
Hindustan Times
Ranveer says kids today are capable of having more deeper and analytical conversations
Ranveer says kids today are capable of having more deeper and analytical conversations(Subi Samuel)
         

I’m disturbed to see my 13-year-old son follow social media stars who use foul language. I don’t want to curb my child’s freedom, but also want him to see the other side. What do I do?

-Sanghamitra B, Via email

Open conversation. Kids today evolve much faster than we did. They’re just exposed to that much more data. The downside is your question. The upside is that they are capable of having much deeper, much more analytical conversations.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In