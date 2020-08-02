Kelsey Simone’s insider fashion tips and snapshots from the Vatican Museum...in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:51 IST
Watch
Vlogger Kelsey Simone shares tips on how to get into the fashion industry, even if you are not a pro!
Tap
@vaticanmuseums posts some of the most beautiful shots of the art and architecture inside Vatican Museums
View this post on Instagram
⠀ 🌎The Sistine Chapel is the fatal attraction, it is the object of desire for every visitor who crosses the Vatican Museums’ threshold.⠀ ⠀ 👉👈2500 square meters of large mural paintings: on both sides are the stories of the Old and New Testaments created by the great Italian painters of the 15th century: Perugino, Botticelli, Luca Signorelli, and Ghirlandaio. On the vault and back wall are the stories of Genesis and the Last Judgment frescoed by Michelangelo.⠀ ⠀ 🗝Although the Sistine Chapel is part of the museum, it is not only a masterpiece. It is a religious space, a consecrated chapel. Here the great liturgies are celebrated, here the cardinals gather in conclave elect the Pontiff.⠀ ⠀ 📸Every Wednesday we will tell you about this universal place in history, art and faith. We will do it with the support of extraordinary images collected thanks to a photographic campaign that has allowed us to capture unpublished details, amazingly enlarged.⠀ ⠀ 🇮🇹La Cappella Sistina è l’attrazione fatale, è l’oggetto del desiderio di ogni visitatore che varca la soglia dei #Museivaticani. ⠀ ⠀ 👉👈2500 metri quadrati di grandi pitture murali: sui due lati le storie del Vecchio e del Nuovo Testamento realizzate dai grandi pittori italiani del ‘400: Perugino, Botticelli, Luca Signorelli, Ghirlandaio. Sulla volta e sulla parete di fondo gli episodi della Genesi e il Giudizio Universale affrescati da Michelangelo.⠀ ⠀ 🗝Pur facendo parte del percorso museale, la Cappella Sistina non è solo un capolavoro. E’ uno spazio religioso, è una cappella consacrata. Qui si celebrano le grandi liturgie, qui i cardinali riuniti in conclave eleggono il Pontefice.⠀ ⠀ 📸Ogni mercoledì vi racconteremo questo luogo universale della storia, dell’arte e della fede. Lo faremo con il supporto di immagini straordinarie raccolte grazie a una campagna fotografica che ci ha permesso di cogliere particolari inediti, ingranditi in modo stupefacente. ⠀ 📷 ©️ Musei Vaticani #vaticanmuseums
Follow
If you love the comedy video website Funny Or Die, then its Twitter feed is surely going to add a smile, or two, to your day
I wrote a poem in the likes of Walt Whitman pic.twitter.com/GPxALgPzor— Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) July 17, 2020
From HT Brunch, August 2, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch