Kelsey Simone's insider fashion tips and snapshots from the Vatican Museum...in this week's WTF

Kelsey Simone’s insider fashion tips and snapshots from the Vatican Museum...in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:51 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Vlogger Kelsey Simone shares tips on how to get into the fashion industry, even if you are not a pro!

Tap

@vaticanmuseums posts some of the most beautiful shots of the art and architecture inside Vatican Museums 

View this post on Instagram

⠀ 🌎The Sistine Chapel is the fatal attraction, it is the object of desire for every visitor who crosses the Vatican Museums’ threshold.⠀ ⠀ 👉👈2500 square meters of large mural paintings: on both sides are the stories of the Old and New Testaments created by the great Italian painters of the 15th century: Perugino, Botticelli, Luca Signorelli, and Ghirlandaio. On the vault and back wall are the stories of Genesis and the Last Judgment frescoed by Michelangelo.⠀ ⠀ 🗝Although the Sistine Chapel is part of the museum, it is not only a masterpiece. It is a religious space, a consecrated chapel. Here the great liturgies are celebrated, here the cardinals gather in conclave elect the Pontiff.⠀ ⠀ 📸Every Wednesday we will tell you about this universal place in history, art and faith. We will do it with the support of extraordinary images collected thanks to a photographic campaign that has allowed us to capture unpublished details, amazingly enlarged.⠀ ⠀ 🇮🇹La Cappella Sistina è l’attrazione fatale, è l’oggetto del desiderio di ogni visitatore che varca la soglia dei #Museivaticani. ⠀ ⠀ 👉👈2500 metri quadrati di grandi pitture murali: sui due lati le storie del Vecchio e del Nuovo Testamento realizzate dai grandi pittori italiani del ‘400: Perugino, Botticelli, Luca Signorelli, Ghirlandaio. Sulla volta e sulla parete di fondo gli episodi della Genesi e il Giudizio Universale affrescati da Michelangelo.⠀ ⠀ 🗝Pur facendo parte del percorso museale, la Cappella Sistina non è solo un capolavoro. E’ uno spazio religioso, è una cappella consacrata. Qui si celebrano le grandi liturgie, qui i cardinali riuniti in conclave eleggono il Pontefice.⠀ ⠀ 📸Ogni mercoledì vi racconteremo questo luogo universale della storia, dell’arte e della fede. Lo faremo con il supporto di immagini straordinarie raccolte grazie a una campagna fotografica che ci ha permesso di cogliere particolari inediti, ingranditi in modo stupefacente. ⠀ 📷 ©️ Musei Vaticani #vaticanmuseums

A post shared by Vatican Museums (@vaticanmuseums) on

Follow

If you love the comedy video website Funny Or Die, then its Twitter feed is surely going to add a smile, or two, to your day 

From HT Brunch, August 2, 2020

