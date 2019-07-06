Personal Agenda with Diva Dhawan: I’m all about comfort first and style second

Name a TV show you’ve recently binge-watched.

Chernobyl and Big Little Lies.

If not a model, what would you have been?

A ballet dancer.

Facts Date of birth: January 19

Sunsign: Capricorn

Place of birth: New York

School/college: St. Anthony’s High School/ Fashion Institute of Technology, New York

High point of your life: Being able to simultaneously work as a model in India and attend my dream college, Fashion Institute of Technology

Low point of your life: Initially, it was moving to India because I had to be away from my family

Given a choice of any names from around the world, past and present, which three people would you have over as dinner guests?

Cher, Princess Diana and Jennifer Lawrence.

If you could wake up tomorrow having gained one quality, what would it be?

Patience.

What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?

“Nice tits.”

And the funniest pick-up line someone has used on you…?

A guy said to me, “My mom told me to follow my dream so here I am.”

If you had only 15 minutes to work out in a day, what would you do?

A mix of functional exercises along with core and end it with some Pilates.

How would you describe your personal style?

Very minimal. I’m all about comfort first and style second. But, I’m a little extra when it comes to accessories!

And your go-to outfit would be...?

High-waist jeans and a black T-shirt.

On my Phone An Instagram account you stalk: Pubity, a meme account!

On your speed dial: Swiggy

First song on your Spotify: Beautiful by Mariah Carey

Last app you check before going to bed: WhatsApp

First app you check after waking up: The email app

Tell us a beauty rule you never break.

I always remove my make-up and the minute I remove it, apply a toner.

What’s your cheat meal?

Anything sweet. Pancakes!

What’s the best relationship advice you’ve received?

In the beginning of a relationship, people try to play the game so you end up telling white lies. But, honesty helps you in the long run.

A book that had a lasting impact on you…?

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty.

Follow @VijDrishti on Twitter

From HT Brunch, July 7, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 22:03 IST