Personal Agenda with Mithila Palker: I will swipe right for Chris Evans

What’s the last show you binge-watched...?

You on Netflix.

One song you can’t get out of your head...?

Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

More about Mithila Date of birth: January 11

Sunsign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/college: Indian Education Society, Modern English School/ M.M. K. College, Mumbai

First break: A short film, Majha Honeymoon, which was screened at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2014

High point of your life: When I was finally able to pursue my lifelong dream of acting

And who are your favourite musicians?

I absolutely love A.R. Rahman and Gulzar. Their collaborations are magical.

What are the three things you look for in a man?

Intelligence, honesty and kindness.

On my phone The last thing I googled: Zara online sale

Most used app: It’s a tie between WhatsApp and Instagram

First app I check in the morning: WhatsApp

Least used app: Twitter

First song on my spotify: Dil Se title track

What do you gorge on on your cheat days?

A bowl of vanilla ice cream is my guilty pleasure.

What gets you in the mood for love?

Music.

Your favourite breakfast in bed is…?

Idli! I can eat it every day.

What’s the last thing you do in bed?

Turn my Internet off.

Instagram or Twitter – what works best for you?

Instagram.

Who will you swipe right for on Tinder?

Chris Evans.

