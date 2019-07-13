Personal Agenda with Mithila Palker: I will swipe right for Chris Evans

What’s the last show you binge-watched...?You on Netflix. One song you can’t get out of your head...?Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. More about MithilaDate of birth: January 11Sunsign: CapricornPlace of birth: MumbaiSchool/college: Indian Education Society, Modern English School/ M.M. K. College, MumbaiFirst break: A short film, Majha Honeymoon, which was screened at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2014High point of your life: When I was finally able to pursue my lifelong dream of actingAnd who are your favourite musicians?I absolutely love A.R. Rahman and Gulzar. Their collaborations are magical.What are the three things you look for in a man?Intelligence, honesty and kindness.On my phoneThe last thing I googled: Zara online saleMost used app: It’s a tie between WhatsApp and InstagramFirst app I check in the morning: WhatsAppLeast used app: Twitter First song on my spotify: Dil Se title trackWhat do you gorge on on your cheat days? A bowl of vanilla ice cream is my guilty pleasure. What gets you in the mood for love?Music. Your favourite breakfast in bed is…?Idli! I can eat it every day.What’s the last thing you do in bed? Turn my Internet off.Instagram or Twitter – what works best for you?Instagram.Who will you swipe right for on Tinder?Chris Evans.Follow @VeenuSingh12From HT Brunch, July 14, 2019Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunchConnect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch