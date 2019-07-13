Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 13, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Personal Agenda with Mithila Palker: I will swipe right for Chris Evans

The actor reveals her kind of men, her guilty pleasures, and what gets her in the mood for love

brunch Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:55 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
actor,cup song,mithila palkar
Mithila Palkar has been appreciated in web shows like Little Things, Girl in the City and Son of Abish; Styling: Shreeja Rajgopal; Make-up: Kajol Mulani; Hair: Tanvi Chemburkar, Jacket and pants, Escape by Aishwarya; crop top, Madison(The House Of Pixels)

What’s the last show you binge-watched...?

You on Netflix.

One song you can’t get out of your head...?

Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

More about Mithila
  • Date of birth: January 11
  • Sunsign: Capricorn
  • Place of birth: Mumbai
  • School/college: Indian Education Society, Modern English School/ M.M. K. College, Mumbai
  • First break: A short film, Majha Honeymoon, which was screened at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2014
  • High point of your life: When I was finally able to pursue my lifelong dream of acting

And who are your favourite musicians?

I absolutely love A.R. Rahman and Gulzar. Their collaborations are magical.

What are the three things you look for in a man?

Intelligence, honesty and kindness.

On my phone
  • The last thing I googled: Zara online sale
  • Most used app: It’s a tie between WhatsApp and Instagram
  • First app I check in the morning: WhatsApp
  • Least used app: Twitter
  • First song on my spotify: Dil Se title track

What do you gorge on on your cheat days?

A bowl of vanilla ice cream is my guilty pleasure.

What gets you in the mood for love?

Music.

Your favourite breakfast in bed is…?

Idli! I can eat it every day.

What’s the last thing you do in bed?

Turn my Internet off.

Instagram or Twitter – what works best for you?

Instagram.

Who will you swipe right for on Tinder?

Chris Evans.

Follow @VeenuSingh12

From HT Brunch, July 14, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 21:55 IST

tags

more from brunch
trending topics