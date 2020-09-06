Sunday Drive: Thar—Modernising an icon

brunch

To say the Mahindra Thar is an icon is an understatement. This classic 4x4 embodies the spirit of the original Jeep and Mahindra’s 75-year-old heritage. The original Thar, launched a decade ago, was essentially an evolution of the 1985 Mahindra MM540 and the 1996 Mahindra Classic whose lineage goes back to the Jeep CJ3 of 1949. That’s a bloodline no other car in India can boast.

Thin red line

So when the 2020 Thar goes on sale on October 2 to (quite appropriately) mark the 75th anniversary of Mahindra & Mahindra, it will have a huge legacy to live up to. The outgoing Thar became a cult car for its ability to traverse any terrain. It could ford rivers, climb cliffs and had a rawness that was an intrinsic part of its outdoorsy appeal. But the truth is that the original Thar was a bit too raw, a bit too basic for the new Instagram generation who wants comfort, features and modern conveniences without diluting the DNA of the legendary off-roader.

This meant walking the tight rope of appealing to a new set of customers who never thought of buying a Thar before and at the same time not alienating the existing base of rabidly loyal Thar customers who love the existing Thar’s hard-core character and don’t want it softened up.

Ancestor worship

The design, chassis, interiors and engines are all brand new and in fact, Thar debuts Mahindra’s latest state-of-the art, all-aluminium engines – a 152hp, 2.0-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol and 132hp, 2.2-litre diesel. So, just how much has the new Thar improved over its predecessor?

For starters, Thar owners will love the new model’s looks. While the proportions are wider and squatter, and the edges have been softened, it retains the original’s classic look but at the same time looks embarrassingly similar to the Jeep Wrangler, with which it shares a common heritage. The grille is the weak point of an otherwise strong design and looks like an after-thought to differentiate the Thar from the Jeep’s signature 7-slot grille. In Mahindra’s defence, the Thar and Wrangler both have the same ancestors. So, a family look was inevitable but a bit more effort from the design team could have given the Thar a sharper identity.

The grille is the weak point of an otherwise strong design and looks like an after-thought

The cabin is a quantum leap ahead in every which way. It gets a 7-inch touchscreen with a cool ‘Adventure statistics’ function, which gives you all kinds of info when you’re driving on and off road. The dashboard design, hard-wearing plastics and rubberised surfaces all round feel built to last and, in fact, Mahindra says, the interiors can even be hosed down. The seats are large with good side bolstering to hold you in place when the Thar wants to play the mountain goat on a rock face.

Access to the rear, however, isn’t easy and even with the front seat folded down you have to squeeze in. The forward-facing rear seat, a first for the Thar, isn’t hugely comfortable either. Legroom is decent, but the low seat height compromises comfort.

Frills attached

The new Thar is available with a hard-top, or a removable soft-top. The soft-top gets noisy past 60kph, and past 100kph, it feels like a cyclone wants to come in. The hard-top cuts road and wind noise effectively and is a better option for highway drives.

(From top to bottom) The Thar’s touchscreen has a cool ‘Adventure statistics’ function; Its seats are large; The dashboard design and rubberised surfaces all round feel built to last

The petrol automatic variant of the Thar was the biggest surprise. Responsive, punchy and refined, this new petrol engine in tandem with the smooth shifting 6-speed Aisin automatic will be a favourite amongst those who want the Thar to double up for city commuting too.

The diesel is again quite refined and has a wide spread of torque engine but lacks the strong mid-range punch and low down grunt of the previous Thar. The ride quality has improved but passengers do get tossed around, especially over expansion joints and sharp edges.

The Thar has matured from a no-frills off-roader to a more complete package. It’s more of a lifestyle vehicle now, one that has no competition, because frankly, there isn’t anything quite like it in the market. More importantly, the Thar comes at a time when Mahindra’s performance in the Indian market is being questioned. The company needs a big win and the Thar could be it.

