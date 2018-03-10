This berry is good for you

The goji berry, a reddish coloured fruit commonly found in China, has been designated a superfood because of its special health benefits that range from cancer protection to diabetes management.

Native to China, the sweet and sour berry is commonly eaten as a dried fruit along with mixed nuts, or it is sprinkled on muesli or wheat porridge. You can also make a goji berry decoction by first soaking the berries in water and then slowly heating/simmering that water and drinking it.

Goji berries are special because they are rich in antioxidants that destroy free radicals in the body. Free radicals are small elements created in the body due to toxic air, toxic food, and toxic water. They are also created as a side effect of regular biological processes.

Free radicals tend to damage body cells and cause illnesses like arthritis and cardiovascular issues. Goji berries, which are rich in sodium, potassium, iron, zinc, selenium, zinc, lycopene, zeaxanthin, and thiamine, are especially good at destroying free radicals. They also have other benefits, some of which are listed below.

* Goji berries are good for those suffering from diabetes because they do not increase blood sugar when they are consumed. They also help lower the levels of blood sugar.

* Rich in Vitamins C and B, and manganese, these berries are good for the skin.

* The antioxidants in goji berries can help reduce the possibilities of tumours among people with a family history of cancer.

* Eaten fresh, goji berries can benefit people who suffer from mood swings and depression.

* These red berries also work on the liver and detoxify it, thanks to their antioxidants.

* Since these berries are filled with beta-carotene and Vitamin C, they help reduce signs of ageing, especially on facial skin.

* The zeaxanthin in goji berries is good for the eyes.

* Because goji berries are good for the liver, they are also useful in the reduction of cholesterol, which is linked to a fatty liver.

