Travel: Three Seattle Icons and other heart-wrenching stories

brunch

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:48 IST

Who remembers Frasier, the bumbling psychiatrist with a radio show and an oddly-named brother called Niles? This sitcom of the ’90s – laughter track notwithstanding – appealed to the “intelligent viewer” of the time, quite unlike the much-talked about feature film set in the same city in North West America almost two decades later. 50 Shades Of Grey showcased helicopter travel off the top of the shiny new skyscrapers of Seattle with as much aplomb as Frasier used the satellite tower in its opening graphics.

Why would anyone want to travel to Seattle? Isn’t it a “business town” with “bad weather” that’s best characterised by “techies, aviation geeks and their extended visiting families?”

You’re right. You’re also terribly wrong.

I landed up in Seattle by chance. A Singapore Airlines flight flew me “the wrong way” and brought me eastwards to Seattle. (I say “wrong way” because Indians still tend to fly to the US westwards via Europe, or utilise the fantastic connections in the Middle East. The good part: I arrived in a great mood.)

SQ flies its new A350 on this route, and with its morning departure and flat beds, the product competes with the legendary SQ service for top spot. Unfortunately, someone (not me!) had requested a non-vegetarian Hindu meal for me, though the crew tried to rustle up an alternative. They also offered me double dessert: I had the sinful cheesecake and also the ras malai that had been part of my pre-booked meal. I landed a happy man.

The short trip to Seattle started with proof that the city was, in fact, a small town at heart. For which other major metropolis will take you away from its spanking new skyscrapers to a modest bazaar and call that the tourist hotspot?

Coffee and more

Pike Place Market is Stop Number One for every Seattle tourist, and thankfully, it is still frequented by enough locals to ensure it’s not a total trap. Stalls selling seafood, veggies and flowers compete for your attention with street performers whose time has been meticulously charted at strategic spots. What wins at Pike Place, however, are the food tours; sure, they’re large-proportioned, messy and all-American, but you could run back to your hotel to burn it all off.

The Starbucks café around Pike Place is mecca for it’s fanatics ( Shutterstock )

Across the street from the market is one of the three brands Seattle is known for. Starbucks claims its first ever café opened on this street, which is only partly true, because the “first café” was actually housed in a building down the road. But you’ll see a line of Starbucks-fanatics (note: I call them Starbucks fans, not coffee lovers – there’s a difference! – and I count myself amongst them) waiting in line to get in at any time during the day. Me? I skipped the queue, took some pics in the doorway, then went to the Starbucks round the corner and got myself the same coffee I’d have gotten here anyway!

Interestingly, it was in a Seattle store that I was served my cold Frappuccio drink and asked, ‘Do you need a straw?’ It took me a few moments to realise the new caps were designed so one could now sip from the cup. No need for single use plastic straws! #AttaBoy

Round the corner from this “first Starbucks” was another line of tourists, and this one I chose not to skip. This led to a store called Pike Place Chowder. Open just a few hours every afternoon and selling a decent version of what could be the “dish of Seattle,” this restaurant has perfected the art of playing demand and supply to its advantage.

If the signature dish on Singapore Airlines is the satay (right), the dish of Seattle is the chowder (left) ( Shutterstock )

Talking of tourist traps, would you go to the Seattle Tower? I usually pick one of the top three “traps” when I visit a city, and it’s usually the one that gives me ideas on how to break away. This tower turned out to be a pleasant surprise: newly renovated, with a revolving base, a transparent floor and some cool selfie spots. Don’t miss the one where a camera installed in a building a mile away zooms in on the tower and to your face! Worth more than an Instagram story for sure!

Right next door is the Chihuly Garden and Glass installation that may seem like a promotion for a living artist, but gets you some extremely post-worthy pictures.

With flying colours

On the afternoon of Day Two, I set off to discover another “brand” Seattle is known for: Boeing. The aircraft-maker, until recently one of the most profitable in the world, started operations from a suburb called Everett just outside Seattle, and still has a sizable base there. The factory is an aviation geek’s delight, and is suitably serviced with hourly tours of what they claim is “the largest factory in the word by volume.”

Walk through out-of-service aircraft of different types at the Museum of Flight ( Shutterstock )

A talkative lady Uber driver takes me up to the airfield, leaves me her number and a proposition to “hang out” the next day (I kid you not!). The staff at the welcome desk are friendly: Welcome, they say. You’re early, but we can include you in the earlier group. Only: no cell phones or cameras allowed!

We are then escorted to an auditorium, given a brief history of Boeing and a whole lot of instructions, then herded into buses to see the factories. Now I’ve been to airplane manufacturing facilities before, but the one at Everett surpasses all expectation. 747s, 787 Dreamliners, and the narrow-bodied 737s at different levels of completion stare you in the face. Some are just the fuselage, others are getting their wings attached, and watching the mechanised process of a million-odd parts coming together to form one large airplane is magical.

Art and nature come together at the Chihuly Garden and Glass installation ( Shutterstock )

It is not until Day 3 that I finally walk off the beaten path. And here is the soul of Seattle. Japantown, or Nihonmachi, was a thriving neighbourhood that spanned more than a dozen blocks before the second world war. Then Pearl Harbour happened. One visit to the grim realities of what followed will wash away your notions of America being the “free-est” and fairest of them all. Stories of concentration camps, families torn apart and an entire race almost wiped out tug at your heart. The Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience is a great place to start. And before you think this is all morose, you’ll see the young Asian volunteers conducting the tours: sure, injustices happened, but they’re well in the past with the promise to never be repeated.

You will also learn that while there are Chinatowns and Little Italys the world over, Seattle chooses to be one step ahead and calls this area the “International District,” inclusive of all nationalities, races, cultures and their traditions and quirks to become a richer, more future-forward city instantly.

One for the #AVGeek

On the morning of my last day in the city, a photograph in The Seattle Times showed an airfield on the outskirts of the city where the 737 Max airplanes, returned from airlines all over the world, were parked. This new model of the narrow body aircraft by Boeing was found to have a fault a few months ago, which caused two fatal crashes. All the airlines that had purchased the airplane were advised to send them back. Here was a huge airfield with almost 100 of these aircraft from different airlines parked together.

The Boeing factory is an aviation geek’s delight ( Shutterstock )

The #AvGeek in me was excited. Despite the lack of time, I hopped into an Uber and insisted on being dropped by the side of the airfield. The fence wouldn’t allow me to enter, but with the help of a selfie stick, I got some great pictures anyway. Right next door, I also discovered the Museum of Flight, which has a space pavilion as well as an arena that allows you to walk through out-of-service aircraft of different types: they have a former 707 that served as Air Force One, the iconic Concorde and even the first Boeing 747 ever built!

Home feels

What’s the third iconic Seattle brand, you ask? Answer: Amazon! But instead of looking for a factory tour for this one, I’d simply recommend a short drive to one of the fancy suburban townships. You will see Indian techies doing well enough for themselves to bring in their families (parents included)… enough to make any Indian visitor feel right at home!

The bumbling Frasier and erotic 50 Shades aside, Seattle could well be America’s “small city” that’s on the verge of becoming too big too soon.

Follow @JamalShaikh on Twitter

From HT Brunch, January 12, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch