Budget 2022: All eyes on FM Sitharaman as Covid-hit economy looks for spending boost

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth straight Budget in Parliament on Tuesday that is likely to have plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs, all of which suffered a major blow ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation.

The stage for the presentation of Budget 2022-23 was set by the Economic Survey that Sitharaman presented on the opening day of the Parliament session on Monday. According to the Economic Survey, the government has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy that is forecast to grow at a healthy 8-8.5 per cent growth in the 2022-23 fiscal.

It is estimated to expand 9.2 per cent in the fiscal year that ends in March, following a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the previous fiscal.

The Budget comes days ahead of the Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Experts have predicted inclusion of measures for higher rural and agriculture spending in the Budget.

It is to yet to be seen if Sitharaman will tinker with income tax rates, but there is an expectation the exemption limit of ₹2.5 lakh will be raised.

According to analysts, the finance minister will have to strike a fine balance while keeping up the momentum of the country's promising but fledgling economic recovery and tax collections, while looking at bringing in measures to spur demand, create jobs and tackle inflation as the country deals with the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Measures to support small businesses and the rural economy are also likely to form part of the Budget.

Amendments in the tax law to bring about sustainable growth, infrastructure investment, focus on research and development spending, nurturing incentives to the core sectors, including manufacturing and services, tapping the huge experience of running captive centres are likely to be some of the priority items on the agenda of the government.

The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 11, following which there will be around a month-long recess. Parliament will come back again for the second half on March 14 and continue the Budget session till April 8.

Meanwhile, the government said there is no need for a separate discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue as the matter is sub-judice, while asserting that there was a consensus that the House should not be stalled. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi made the statement after an all-party meeting that was attended by floor leaders of 25 parties.

The government also reportedly informed another all-party meeting convened by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu that it does not intend to bring any legislative business in the Upper House of Parliament during the first part of the Budget Session which is till February 11.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, saying it talked about India's developmental strides and reflected the collective vision of 130 crore Indians to take the nation to newer heights in the times to come.

In his 50-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, the President said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of society.

(With agency inputs)