Budget 2022: Here’s how you can download full text of Budget presented by FM Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha and announced a series of changes in sectors like transport and defence, laid out an expenditure roadmap, touched upon taxations, and initiatives like digital currency, among others.

Like last year, the Budget this year was also presented in a paperless format as the finance minister read out the document on a tablet. Sitharaman delivered the budget with a quick 90-minute speech, much shorter than previous years.

For those who wish to read into the details of the Union budget this year, the full text of Sitharaman's speech is available online on www.indiabudget.gov.in.

Here's how to get the full text of Budget 2022:

The PDF version of the Budget 2022 can also be downloaded from the Centre's Budget app from Android's Play Store or Apple's iOS app store. Here's how –

Step 1: Visit the iOS App Store and search for “Union Budget App".

Step 2: On Google Play Store, search for the “Union Budget” app.

Step 3: Be sure to check the developer name for authenticity. The Android app has a blue-coloured logo.

Step 4: Install the app.

Step 5: Open the app and download the PDF text of the Budget 2022.

The Union Budget, presented in Parliament, was shown on the Lok Sabha TV today. People can also watch the full speech of Nirmala Sitharaman on PIB's YouTube channel.

