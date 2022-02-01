Budget 2022: In agri sector, govt to promote 'Kisan Drones', chemical-free farming

The central government will promote the use of 'Kisan Drones' for crop assessment during the financial year of 2022-23 along with chemical-free natural farming and public-private partnership for the delivery of digital and high-tech services to farmers across the country, finance minister Nirmala Sitharman said on Tuesday while presenting Union Budget 2022.

"Use of Kisan Drones will be promoted for crop assessments, digitisation of land records and spraying of insecticides and nutrients. States will be encouraged to revise syllabus of agri universities," she said in Parliament.

Presenting the financial statement in Parliament, Sitharaman also said that inclusive development is one of the four priorities of the government moving forward.

She further said that National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprises "relevant to the farm-produce value chain".

The activities of these start-ups will include inter-area support for farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), machineries for farmers on a rental basis at the farm level and technology including invitee base, she added.

In a push for Aatmnirbhar Bharat, the finance minister also announced a rationalised and comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oilseeds will be implemented. This will reduce the country's dependence on imports of edible oils, SItharaman said.

The finance minister unveiled her fourth budget for the upcoming fiscal year. During the speech, the infrastructure sector emerged as the topmost priority as the government stepped up investment on highways and affordable housing to put growth on a firmer footing as the economy recovers from the pandemic.