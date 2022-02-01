Budget 2022: Mandaviya thanks PM, FM for announcing mental health programme, says 'no health without mental health'

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday thanked finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the launch of a National Tele Mental Health programme and an open platform for the national health ecosystem.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the “aatmanirbhar bharat ka Budget” will work as a “milestone” in augmenting mental health in the country as well as boosting research and “reaching the best health facilities to the common people.”

“For this, I thank PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman,” Mandaviya tweeted.

In another post shared on the micro-blogging site, the health minister congratulated both Modi and Sitharaman for “accelerating the development journey of new India” via the Budget and said it will prove to be “effective in making a self-reliant” nation.

While announcing the launch of the tele health programme during her Budget 2022 speech earlier in the day, Sitharaman said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has “accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages" and the announcement comes with the aim to offer quality mental health counselling and care services to all.

She added that there will be as many as 23 tele mental health centres of excellence under the programme with the Bangalore-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) being the nodal one. Furthermore, the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore will provide technical support for the programme.

Sitharaman also announced the rolling out of an open platform for the national health ecosystem. “It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities,” she added during her speech.

Mandaviya shared a series of tweets pertaining to the two major announcements for the healthcare sector. “No health without mental health,” he wrote in one of the posts.

Notably, Sitharaman said during her Budget presentation that it will lay the foundation for India's economic boost via public investment as the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic effects. In the economic survey that the finance minister tabled on Monday, the government has forecasted a growth of 8-8.5 per cent in the next fiscal as opposed to an estimated 9.2 per cent for the current financial year.