Budget 2022: President Kovind says Covid vaccination drive proof of India’s capabilities

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to a joint sitting of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for the Budget session, lauded India's vaccination programme against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Kovind said the proof of India's capability in its fight against Covid-19 was shown in the nationwide vaccination programme. “More than 150 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in less than a year,” he said.

The President further said the inoculation drive has helped India feature in a list of nations that have vaccinated the most number of its citizens with Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Catch all latest updates of Union Budget 2022 here

“Today, more than 90 per cent of adult citizens in the country have received one dose of the vaccine, while more than 70 per cent have received both,” Kovind said during the address.

Further, he informed Parliament the government is reaching out to the remaining population of the country via the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign that was launched on November 3 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President also spoke about opening the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15 and above and the precautionary dose (booster shot) for the healthcare workers and those with comorbidities. India started the vaccination drive against coronavirus for teenagers on January 3 while the precautionary dose began on January 10.

Also Read | Budget session 2022: PM calls for quality discussion, says elections will go on

Kovind said, so far, eight vaccines have been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the fight against Covid-19 in India, which includes homegrown Covaxin and Covishield. Lauding vaccines being manufactured in India, Kovind said they are "playing an important role in making the whole world free from epidemics and saving the lives of crores of people".

Following the President’s speech, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey that predicted 8-8.5 per cent growth in 2022-23 financial year. The Budget session will continue till February 11, and the second half of it will take place between March 14 and April 8.