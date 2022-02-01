Budget 2022: Tax exemptions for non-residents in certain investments to promote IFSC

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed certain tax exemptions for non-residents to promote the International Financial Services Centres or GIFT city. Presenting the Union budget 2022023, Sitharaman proposed to provide tax exemption on the income of non-residents from offshore derivative instruments, royalty and interest on leasing ship, and portfolio management services.

“Taking forward our efforts to further promote the IFSC, I hereby propose to provide that income of a non-resident from offshore derivative instruments, or over the counter derivatives issued by an offshore banking unit, income from royalty and interest on account of lease of ship and income received from portfolio management services in IFSC shall be exempt from tax, subject to specified conditions,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The Union budget has provided a major boost to Gujarat-based GIFT City by allowing world-class foreign universities and institutions to offer courses in financial management, FinTech, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics free from domestic regulations.

Sitharaman also announced a provision for setting up an International Arbitration Centre in the GIFT City for timely settlement of disputes under international jurisprudence. She said that services for global capital for sustainable and climate finance in the country will be facilitated in GIFT City.

Sitharaman said that the proposals in the budget intend to bring more reforms that will take ahead the government's vision to establish a trustworthy tax regime.

"This will further simplify the tax system, promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers, and reduce litigation," she added.