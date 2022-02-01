Budget 2022: What was the Mahabharata shloka Sitharaman quoted in her speech? What does it mean?

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday quoted a shloka from Mahabharata as she announced the proposals made by the central government on direct tax. The finance minister quoted the shloka from Shanti Parva Adhayaya of Mahabharata, the Sanskrit epic, as she skipped reading it citing time constraints. She, however, read out the English translation of it in her budget speech.

Presenting the Union budget, Sitharaman thanked all taxpayers of the country who have contributed “immensely and strengthened the hands of the government in helping their fellow citizens this hour of need”.

What was the Shloka Sitharaman skipped?

dāpayitvākaraṃdharmyaṃrāṣṭraṃnityaṃyathāvidhi |

aśeṣānkalpayedrājāyogakṣemānatandritaḥ ||

What does it mean?

“The king must make arrangements for welfare of the populace by way of abandoning any laxity and by governing the state in line with Dharma, along with collecting taxes which are in consonance with the Dharma.”

How the shloka was connected to taxation?

Sitharaman said that India continues on the path to progress by drawing wisdom from its ancient texts like Mahabharata. The finance minister said that the proposals in the Union budget 2022-23 intend to bring more reforms while continuing the government’s declared policy of a “stable and predictable tax regime”. She stressed that the proposals on the front of direct taxes will take ahead the government’s vision to establish a trustworthy tax regime.

“This will further simplify the tax system, promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers, and reduce litigation,” she added.

The government has not proposed any changes in the income tax rates and slab, as indicated by Sitharaman citing the policy of a “stable and predictable tax regime.” The government, however, proposed a new provision for allowing taxpayers to file an updated return on payment of additional tax within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year.