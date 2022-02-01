Budget a blueprint of country's development in next 25 years: Nadda

Bharatiya Janta Party’s(BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday hailed the announcements made in the Union Budget 2022. The financial document was tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman first in the Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

On Twitter, Nadda highlighted the increased size of the Budget to say that it shows the growing Indian economy.

“This budget improves ease of living. The size of the budget has been increased to ₹39.45 lakh crore, showing that India's economy has grown even during Covid pandemic”Nadda wrote on Twitter

Nadda also talked about the PM Gati Shakti Plan, which Sitharaman said will "guide" the Budget.

“Last year, PM Modi had announced the PM GatiShakti Plan from the Red Fort on 15th August last year worth ₹100 lakh crore.This Budget has laid down the plan towards the same," he wrote on Twitter.

The finance minister also announced the expansion of national highways networks by 25,000 kilometres during 2022-23 under the PM Gati Shakti Plan.

