Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Budget / Budget a blueprint of country's development in next 25 years: Nadda
budget

Budget a blueprint of country's development in next 25 years: Nadda

On Twitter, Jagat Prakash Nadda highlighted the increased size of the Budget to say that it shows the growing Indian economy.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 05:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janta Party’s(BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday hailed the announcements made in the Union Budget 2022. The financial document was tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman first in the Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

On Twitter, Nadda highlighted the increased size of the Budget to say that it shows the growing Indian economy.

“This budget improves ease of living. The size of the budget has been increased to 39.45 lakh crore, showing that India's economy has grown even during Covid pandemic”Nadda wrote on Twitter

Nadda also talked about the PM Gati Shakti Plan, which Sitharaman said will "guide" the Budget.

“Last year, PM Modi had announced the PM GatiShakti Plan from the Red Fort on 15th August last year worth 100 lakh crore.This Budget has laid down the plan towards the same," he wrote on Twitter.

The finance minister also announced the expansion of national highways networks by 25,000 kilometres during 2022-23 under the PM Gati Shakti Plan.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget union budget of india jp nadda bhartiya janata party
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP