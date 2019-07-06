Fiscal deficit target of 3.3% realistic: Finance Minister

The government aims to cut its fiscal deficit target to 3.3% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20 against 3.4% estimated earlier, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

This could surprise the market as analysts were expecting Sitharaman to retain the 3.4% fiscal deficit target if not raise it further to give a fiscal stimulus. A slowing economy and tepid growth in tax collections will make the target more daunting.

“The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3%, brought down from 3.4%,” Sitharaman said, presenting her maiden Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between expenditure and revenue. In the interim Budget in February, the government projected a fiscal deficit of 3.4% for the current fiscal.

The finance ministry said the lower target was realistic as the government was expecting net additional revenue of Rs 6,000 crore over the interim Budget estimates.

In a post-Budget briefing, finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, “On the revenue side as compared to actual of 2018-19, direct taxes are expected to increase by 17.5%, indirect taxes are going up by only 15%...On non-tax side, there is also an increase as we are expecting better dividends.”

On expenditure side, he said, it was more or less the interim Budget, with an increase of Rs 2,000 crore.

“All these put together gives us a saving of Rs 6,000 crore as compared to interim Budget that brings down fiscal deficit from 3.4% to 3.3%.”

Reliance on greater non-tax revenue through stake sale in public sector enterprises may shore up government finances. The government has raised its divestment target to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 90,000 crore estimated earlier. Increase in income tax surcharge on those earning Rs 2-5 crore by 3%, and 7% on those earning above Rs 5 crore will also garner additional revenue for the government. Higher customs duties on petroleum products and gold will also lead to higher revenue collection.

But several critics including some rating agencies have doubted the prospects of meeting the fiscal deficit target.

Earlier in the day, Moody’s said there were risks of India missing 3.3% fiscal deficit target for the current financial year if tax revenue fell short of projection.

