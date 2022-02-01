How the Budget reflects continuity and contains inflation

The Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday may have disappointed those who were either expecting freebees or opportunism ahead of the assembly polls in five states, including crucial polls in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, this Budget is all about continuity and sustained growth without stoking inflation.

Even without being explicit, finance minister Sitharaman is cautious about rising global inflation, surging international oil prices and its impact on the poor. Hence, she stayed away from largesse, like money in hands to taxpayers, which would have stoked inflation at a time when India has been able to contain it well within the specified limit of 4%, plus/minus 2%.

Today, inflation is a global concern and more so for India. Although it is the domain of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which will take an informed decision at its monetary policy committee meeting next week, the Budget has not make the task of the central bank more difficult through any unproductive tax largesse as direct consumption support.

The inflation concern does not have an overt mention in the Budget as retail inflation is still within the specified range, but it reflects in government’s efforts to protect the poor from rising prices of essential commodities.

In December 2021, India’s retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), grew at 5.6%, a five-month high while the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation softened a bit to 13.6% as compared to an all-time high of 14.2% in November 2021.

DK Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India said inflation is a major risk, and the inflationary pressures have largely emanated from high prices of global crude, primary commodities, and supply-side bottlenecks. “In the first step, these global pressures affect India’s WPI inflation rate which is slowly transmitted into the CPI inflation rate,” he added.

“The adverse effect of Covid’s third wave, which is mainly affecting the last quarter of FY22, may call for a further downward adjustment in the growth rate to about 9%,” he said in the latest edition of EY’s Economy Watch.

The focus of the government has been well articulated by the finance minister - complementing the macro-economic level growth focus with a micro-economic level all-inclusive welfare focus, promoting digital economy, energy transition, and climate action.

There is a continuity since 2014. The Modi the government’s focus has been on empowerment of citizens, especially the poor and the marginalized and measures have been taken to provided housing, electricity, cooking gas, and access to water. The government also have programmes for ensuring financial inclusion and direct benefit transfers and a commitment to strengthen the abilities of poor to tap all opportunities.

