Parliament LIVE: Budget session for 2022-2023 to start from today onwards

The Budget session of Parliament will begin today, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses. Soon after the President's address, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey on the first day of the session. Newly appointed chief economic adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference at 3.45pm wherein he will discuss the survey.

The Budget session of Parliament is happening in the midst of the third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Apart from these, vital assembly elections of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, are also starting this month. The opposition parties are expected to take up issues of farmers, Pegasus spyware and relief package for families of Covid-19 victims, among other topics, for debate.

Sitharaman will present a paperless Budget this year, continuing the tradition from last year, which was the first time the document was presented digitally. A mobile app has also been released this year for the same. The finance minister will present the Budget on February 1, and the first half of the session will continue will February 11. Then, there will be nearly a month-long recess till the second part of the Budget session starts on March 14 and concludes on April 8.

In order to ensure social distancing norms are maintained owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rajya Sabha will sit between 10am and 3pm, while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4pm to 9pm. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met on Sunday (January 30) evening to take stock of the preparations for the Budget session of Parliament.